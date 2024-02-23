Trump’s possible impact on UK national security and what to do about it





The prospect of Trump 2.0 is a strategic nightmare for most European policymakers. Trump's anti-NATO stance has expanded from legitimate criticism of the ally's defense spending to encouraging Russia to attack less developed countries. Simply complaining about such caustic comments will not get you anywhere. A second Trump presidency is risky, so we need to mitigate that risk. In an increasingly dangerous world, no single country can provide adequate mitigation measures or compensate for the leadership and military capability vacuum that will result from a U.S. withdrawal.

The next US president will occupy the Oval Office until January 22, 2029, a period likely to be fraught with overlapping global crises. First, NATO allies estimate that Russia could attack or pose a substantial conventional threat to member states within 10 years, with the most pessimistic assessment being between 3 and 5 years. Second, President Putin will not stop his goal of conquering Ukraine and plans to achieve it by 2026. Third, according to some U.S. assessments, China's People's Liberation Army will be ready to counter Taiwan by 2027 and have a strategic opportunity to complete it. Finally, the war in Gaza is already expanding regionally, unabated, with the Red Sea becoming a flashpoint. Strong leadership has become more essential than ever.

UK and Europe come together

Trump's latest comments should not come as a shock to Europe, but his approach is clearly deplorable. The inconvenient truth is that President Trump is pointing out that Europe has taken American protection for granted for over 30 years. There are now no more alarming signals left, and options for defending Europe without American support are very limited.

The EU is clearly not the answer, as 80% of NATO defense spending comes from non-EU NATO allies. However, it is not clear whether NATO can survive without the United States. In 2021, the rest of NATO could not find the 3,000 to 5,000 troops and volunteers to continue the alliance's decisive support mission in Afghanistan when the United States decided to withdraw. Moreover, the reason Europeans were able to evacuate their citizens was because the United States secured the Kabul airfield, which was one of the basic military tasks. But NATO represents the best option, and Europe should do everything possible to strengthen the alliance. Otherwise, European security will be fragmented and Russia will win.

Trump's unpredictability is therefore essential for Europe to commit more to its defense, and could make the funds available if it politically chooses to do so. Even if President Biden wins, the drivers for action will still be there as the United States moves away from Europe. Moreover, American politics is now structurally polarized, and Trumpism may have many cycles left in it. Relying on about 300,000 American voters in five swing states every four years is not a viable strategy.

As the only NATO member to allocate strategic deterrence to NATO, the UK can play an important leadership role in rapidly building NATO's European capabilities and resolve. Leveraging other treaty-based relationships with traditional allies such as France and new allies such as emerging powers such as Poland will be key. Moreover, there is strong potential to build similar relationships with Germany and help Germany anchor the Zeitenwende to European security. This would provide a very strong European Quad leadership group or a new European Quint group with Italy. The UK also has strong bilateral and collective relationships with members of the Joint Expeditionary Force and is a powerful force in the defense and deterrence of Northern Europe. The joint agenda should include a review of our nuclear posture, in cooperation with France, to reassure our allies. If the United States pulls the plug, aid to Ukraine becomes more demanding and critical. It is about strengthening European capabilities within NATO and ensuring that our troops are ready to fight.

NATO, Five Eyes, AUKUS

NATO has received most of his ire so far, but Trump appears to dislike the alliance in general and has a transactional worldview. This is particularly worrying for the UK and the three current national security priorities of NATO, Five Eyes and AUKUS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/possible-trump-effect-uk-national-security-and-what-do-about-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos