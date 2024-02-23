



Today's announcement of energy price caps may have you thinking about your energy bills.

The price cap will change to 1,690 in early April. This means your bill will be lowered to 20 per month.

However, if you want to lower your price ceiling even further, it's worth considering what's on the market…

AEON’s next promise

The tariff acts like a variable deal but promises to keep prices 50% below the Ofgem price cap for one year.

This means that whenever the price cap changes, the price will fluctuate, but will always be below the cap.

Available to both converters and existing customers who pay by direct debit.

An early termination penalty of 25 per fuel applies.

Go get it repaired cheaply.

If you want to know how much you're paying each month, the fix may help.

However, forecasts suggest price caps will remain lower than current levels for the remainder of the year. Therefore, to make price caps worthwhile, they would need to be revised to levels much lower than the current caps.

Utility Warehouse yesterday released the cheapest tariff at 1,595, 17% below the current price cap (1,928).

Even if the limits change on April 1, your tariff will still be $95 cheaper.

Available in three services, Fix Saver 14 is available to new and existing customers who are consuming energy and switching at least two of their existing services – from broadband, mobile or insurance to utility depot.

There is also a “cheaper than April” amendment from British Gas which would move prices 12% cheaper than the current price cap but 1% cheaper than the April cap and commit to keeping them there until June 2025.

Current forecasts suggest the price ceiling will drop further, so you may lose money here, but if you're looking for price certainty, this could be helpful.

Try our tracker plan. But be careful.

Octopus offers tracking tariffs. That is, it follows the wholesale price of energy every day.

This is a riskier option because wholesale energy prices may rise, but it can lead to big savings if prices fall (on average, recent rates were 35% cheaper than the price cap).

Only existing customers can switch to the Tracker plan, but you can also switch to Octopus' standard plan and then switch to the Tracker plan.

Things to note

Prices tend to be lower during the warmer months, but as it gets colder prices rise, sometimes doubling.

The tracker's Price Cap Protect limits daily maximum prices to 100p/kWh for electricity and 30p/kWh for gas.

This is well above the Ofgem price cap, so if prices can't be raised any further it may be better to stick with the protective tariffs.

Consider an EV-only plan

If you own an electric car, you may want to look into suppliers who have launched two-tiered tariffs that offer cheaper electricity for overnight charging.

Some of the available rates include British Gas Electric Driver, EDF GoElectric Overnight and Ovo Charge Anytime.

