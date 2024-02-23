



British officials have urged British companies to help rebuild Azerbaijan's conflict zone, just weeks after the government took military control of Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee the region. emerged and faced criticism.

Officials from the UK's Foreign Office and Business Department held an online meeting with UK business leaders in November to encourage companies to take advantage of a great opportunity to support Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's reconstruction agenda.

The event, organized by the Business Development Network, took place six weeks after the Azerbaijani state took over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, forcing some 120,000 ethnic Armenians to flee the region and cross into neighboring Armenia.

The latest territorial dispute following decades of conflict in the region has led Armenians to accuse Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing, charges Azerbaijan denies.

Following the military operation in Baku, the British government publicly condemned the unacceptable use of force by the Aliyev regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and warned that it had put at risk efforts to find a lasting peace settlement in the region.

But a recording of an online meeting shared with the Guardian by Global Witness campaigners shows a senior British government official encouraging business leaders to take advantage of financial opportunities in the western region, which is in need of rebuilding. consolation.

The Azerbaijani government is supporting the Great Return, which essentially provides opportunities for 700,000 people. [internally displaced people], these refugees are basically returning to Karabakh. So there is actually a good opportunity here, the official said.

It is unclear whether the official was specifically referring to Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of the much larger Karabakh region. Aliyev has planned to rebuild the liberated areas of western Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, including Nagorno-Karabakh, in 2020. The president said it was important for all displaced people to return to Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas where they lived.

A second government official told business leaders: [Theres] There is actually a great opportunity here. [It was] It's just empty land ready to be built from scratch.

Jonathan Noronha-Gant, senior campaigner at Global Witness, said: The British government is secretly calling Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh a great opportunity. What century do these officials live in? This is not a good opportunity for the UK or the displaced people.

On the record, the first official said the British company was well-positioned to work with the Azerbaijani government to provide infrastructure advice to the government, which has the financial means, given that it has very large energy resources. Azerbaijan owns Shah Deniz, one of the world's largest gas fields in the Caspian Sea, and is growing into a gas exporter to Europe.

The official also said there was a real opportunity here to achieve political peace. [and] The idea is not only to create conditions for those who have left on both sides of the front to return, but also to create economic opportunities within the country itself.

A UK government spokesperson said: These comments by UK officials were misrepresented. Discussions about reconstruction referred to public works by the British government to support the possible future development of new towns being built for people displaced by decades of conflict.

The UK will not participate in commercial activities or reconstruction efforts in areas of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recovered following a military operation in September 2023.

The UK remains committed to supporting stability and lasting peace following the long-running conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Guardian said last year the Azerbaijani government earned about ₹35 billion ($28.6 billion) in revenue from two large oil and gas projects operated by British oil company BP. This is more than four times the amount spent on military spending since 2020, when war broke out in conflict zones. Territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

These types of agreements are common in the oil and gas industry as a way to share the risks and rewards of developing fossil fuel projects between a foreign company and a host country.

BP also plans to build a 240 MW solar power plant on liberated lands in Azerbaijan, according to Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov recently met with BP production chief Gordon Birrell about the Sunrise solar project planned near Jabrayil, a ghost town devastated after the 2020 Nagorno war. We discussed it. Karabakh War.

Noronha-Gant said this was a good opportunity for BP to move closer to the Azerbaijani dictatorship.

Global Witness warned BP that its investments indirectly helped finance Azerbaijan's military attacks against ethnic Armenians in the conflict zone. BP has previously said it supports a peaceful resolution to the conflict and hopes for a peaceful solution to the conflict.[s] A final solution will be available soon. A spokesperson declined to comment on the video conference of British officials or on plans to build the Sunrise solar project.

