Biden announces sanctions against more than 500 Russian targets





President Biden announced Friday that the United States would impose sanctions on more than 500 targets in response to Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny, the largest package of economic restrictions since the invasion of Ukraine by this country. two years ago.

The new measures, expected to be implemented Friday morning by the Treasury and State departments, come after the White House signaled this week that it was preparing significant sanctions following the recent death of Mr. Navalny in a prison Russian. It is unclear which sectors or individuals the Biden administration plans to target, a crucial variable for the ultimate scale and effectiveness of sanctions.

If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will continue, Mr. Biden said in a statement. And the costs for the United States, as well as our NATO allies and partners in Europe and around the world, will increase.

The president added that the sanctions were a response to Russia's ongoing war of conquest against Ukraine and the death of Alexei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption campaigner and the fiercest opposition leader of Putin. They will include new measures targeting Russia's defense industrial base, its financial sector and those linked to Mr Navalny's imprisonment.

As the war approaches its third year, the Biden administration is increasingly reliant on its financial tools to try to harm and isolate the Russian economy. He has worked with his Group of Seven allies to cap the price at which Russian oil can be sold on world markets, frozen hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets, and adopted trade restrictions to try to to block the flow of technology. and the equipment Russia uses to supply its army.

The United States is working closely with Europe in its efforts to cut Russia off from the global economy. This week, the European Union unveiled its 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, banning nearly 200 individuals and entities that helped Russia procure weapons from traveling or doing business within the bloc. Britain this week also announced sanctions against companies linked to Russia's munitions supply chain, as well as against six Russians accused of running the Arctic prison where Mr Navalny died.

Despite efforts to put economic pressure on Russia, it has largely overcome the restrictions. China, India and Brazil are buying Russian oil in record quantities, and spending on the war effort has boosted the Russian economy, which the International Monetary Fund said last month was growing. faster than expected.

On Friday, Biden reiterated his call for Congress to provide more funding to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia.

The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten, he said.

