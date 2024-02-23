US imposes major new sanctions on Russia, targeting finance and defense





The United States on Friday launched its largest sanctions program against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine two years ago, targeting Russia's financial sector and military-industrial complex as part of a broad effort to to degrade the Kremlin’s war machine.

The sweeping sanctions come as the war enters its third year, and exactly one week after the death of opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, for which the Biden administration blames Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. As Congress struggles to reach agreement on increased aid to Ukraine, the United States is increasingly reliant on financial tools to slow Russia's ability to replenish its military supplies and to put pressure on its economy.

In announcing the sanctions Friday, President Biden reiterated his calls for Congress to provide more funding to Ukraine before it is too late.

The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten, he said in a statement.

The president added that the sanctions would further restrict Russia's energy revenues and crack down on its efforts to circumvent sanctions on several continents.

If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will continue, Mr. Biden said. And the costs for the United States, as well as our NATO allies and partners in Europe and around the world, will increase.

The new sanctions include measures created by the Treasury Department, the State Department and the Commerce Department, and target more than 500 individuals and entities associated with Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The Biden administration is also imposing sanctions on three Russian government officials linked to Mr. Navalny's death.

Russia's economy and military-industrial base are showing clear signs of weakness, in part because of the steps we have taken, with our partners and allies around the world, to support Ukraine's courageous defense, a Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a statement. Putin has mortgaged the present and future of the Russian people for his own goal of subjugating Ukraine.

Over the past two years, the United States has worked with its Group of Seven allies to cap the price at which Russian oil can be sold on global markets, frozen hundreds of billions of dollars in bank assets Russian central and adopted trade restrictions. in an attempt to block the flow of technology and equipment that Russia uses to supply its military.

The measures announced Friday attempt to go further, focusing on key workings of Russia's financial system, deepening the military supply chain and tackling enablers from other countries like China and the Emirates United Arabs.

The sanctions target two of the largest Russian companies in terms of turnover, SUEK and Mechel. SUEK's transportation and logistics operations serve the Russian military and Mechel is a major producer of specialty steels. The measures also target the Russian financial sector, with sanctions against the joint stock company National Payment Card System, which operates the Russian national payment system.

In trying to slow Russia's war effort, the Biden administration has gone beyond just its major defense companies. The sanctions imposed Friday also target manufacturers of lubricants, robotics, ball bearings and batteries used by the Russian military.

The United States was not alone in stepping up economic pressure on Russia this week. The European Union unveiled its 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, banning nearly 200 individuals and entities that helped Russia procure weapons from traveling or doing business within the bloc. Britain also announced sanctions against companies linked to Russia's munitions supply chain, as well as against six Russians accused of running the Arctic prison where Mr Navalny died.

Despite the scale of sanctions imposed by Western allies on Russia, its economy has proven resilient. China, India and Brazil are buying Russian oil in record quantities, and spending on the war effort has boosted the Russian economy, which the International Monetary Fund said last month was growing. faster than expected.

It is not yet clear whether the sanctions announced Friday will have a significant impact on the trajectory of the war.

These sanctions have considerable symbolic significance, but could prove of limited practical value in harming the performance of the Russian economy or deterring Putin's military aggression, especially as military aid to Ukraine remains threatened in Congress, said Eswar S. Prasad, professor of commerce and economics. at Cornell University.

The United States and Europe are considering taking more aggressive steps, such as seizing $300 billion in frozen assets from the Russian central bank and donating those funds to Ukraine to finance its war and efforts reconstruction.

Wally Adeyemo, deputy Treasury secretary, told reporters Thursday that the Group of Seven was still discussing the most legally viable way to use Russian money to benefit Ukraine.

Basically, we won't do anything about Russian sovereign assets until we act in coalition, Mr. Adeyemo said, highlighting several options under consideration.

While Mr. Adeyemo said the new sanctions would throw sand into the gears of the Russian military, he maintained that the most important way to help Ukraine win the war was to provide it with more funds to continue the fight.

Sanctions alone can only slow down Russia, he said. We need financial support for Ukraine and for the weapons it needs to be able to defend itself on the battlefield.

