UK and EU reach new deal to halt small boat crossings | political news





Britain has signed a new deal with the EU border agency to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel.

The deal agreed with Frontex will see UK border forces work more closely with European border forces on intelligence and training as well as the implementation of new technologies and operations.

James Cleverly welcomed European Home Affairs Minister Ylva Johansson in London on Friday to observe the signing of an agreement between Frontex and Border Force officials.

The Home Secretary said: “This Government has plans to break the model of smuggling gangs, end abuse of the asylum system and stop the boats.” The plan is working to reduce that by a third, but we need to go further.

“Organized immigration crime and smuggling are global problems that require shared solutions and ambition.

“The landmark cooperation agreement between the UK and Frontex is another important step in tackling illegal migration, securing our borders and stopping boats.”

The deal is the latest in a series of agreements, including one reached with Paris last year, to strengthen cooperation between French and British law enforcement agencies.

It also follows discussions between Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, who agreed to strengthen cooperation on small boats in May 2023.

The prime minister spoke by phone with the European Commission president on Sunday and the pair welcomed the conclusion of negotiations that led to an agreement.

The prime minister spoke by phone with the European Commission president on Sunday and the pair welcomed the conclusion of negotiations that led to an agreement.

Mr Sunak listed ‘stopping boats’ as one of his five priorities for 2023.

Last year, the number of people crossing the strait in small boats decreased from 45,755 to 29,437.

So far this year, 1,716 people have crossed over, down from 2,720 in the same period in 2023.

