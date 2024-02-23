Additional sanctions on UK and Russian forces





PA MediaLord Cameron said Britain's sanctions were draining Putin of resources he desperately needed to finance his struggling war effort.

Britain has announced more than 50 additional sanctions against Russia ahead of the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.

Targets of sanctions are individuals and companies that support Russian President Vladimir Putin's war effort.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Britain would continue to support Kiev “for as long as necessary”.

It follows sanctions imposed on six Russian prison chiefs following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that these sanctions will crack down on companies that supply military supplies such as rocket launch systems, missiles, and explosives to the Russian military.

The sanctions also target Russia's key sources of revenue, cracking down on trade in metals, diamonds and energy in a move aimed at cutting off funds to support Putin's war effort from all angles, officials said.

Announcing the new measures, Sir Cameron said: “Our international economic pressure means Russia cannot tolerate unlawful aggression.”

“Our sanctions are depleting President Putin of the resources he desperately needs to finance his struggling war.

“Together, we will not give up the fight against tyranny. We will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for democracy – for as long as it takes.”

Among those sanctioned are oil trader Niels Troost and his company Paramount Energy and Commodities SA, and Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev, the new CEO of Alrosa, Russia's largest state-owned diamond producer.

Several foreign companies were also targeted for their role in promoting Russia's war effort, the Foreign Office said.

Saturday marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Although Moscow appears to have made recent progress, the conflict remains largely at a stalemate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly urged Western allies to provide more weapons or risk emboldening Russian forces.

The EU is preparing its own package of measures to mark the war anniversary.

EPAAlexei Navalny, pictured here at a 2020 rally, has been President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic.

Britain's sanctions come a day after the Foreign Office froze assets and announced a travel ban on the heads of Russian prisons responsible for the penal colony where Alexei Navalny died.

This measure was criticized in some quarters for not going far enough.

The government said it had sanctioned 2,000 individuals, companies and entities under the Russian sanctions regime.

The United States also promised new sanctions against Russia following Navalny's death, expected later this week.

Navalny, who has been the most important leader of Russia's opposition for the past decade, has been serving a 19-year sentence on charges that many consider to be politically motivated.

Russian prison officials said he suddenly collapsed and died last Friday while taking a walk at the IK-3 Arctic penal colony, nicknamed 'Arctic Wolf'.

Navalny's side claims that he was killed on President Putin's orders. Western leaders also placed the blame for his death squarely on President Putin and Russian authorities.

President Putin did not comment directly on his death. The Kremlin acknowledged his death and said the Russian president was aware of it.

