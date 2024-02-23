After Navalny's death, the United States announces new sanctions against Russia





The Biden administration announced Friday it would impose hundreds of new sanctions on Russia after the death of dissident Alexei Navalny, in an effort to restrict the billions of dollars in energy revenue that financed President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine .

The United States will impose more than 500 new sanctions on Russian companies, individuals and businesses from other countries that supply Russian military and industrial production, according to a Treasury Department spokeswoman. Most importantly, the US government will aim to tighten the existing Western price cap, which forces buyers to buy Russian oil at a reduced rate or face heavy financial sanctions. Energy sales are by far the Kremlin's biggest source of revenue, but Western allies are reluctant to cut off a crucial fuel source for the global economy.

Western sanctions against Russia, while billed as among the toughest ever, have so far failed to deter Putin from waging war in Ukraine, and the announcement of new measures could raise questions about reasons why the United States had not targeted these companies before. Despite some analysts' predictions, Russia's economy grew more than 3 percent faster than the United States last year as Moscow spent heavily to support the war effort. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters that the United States would not seek to lower the price at which Russians can sell oil, but would instead crack down on transactions that violate the cap.

You will see, of course, sanctions targeting human rights violations in Russia, at home and abroad, Adeyemo said, ahead of a speech he is expected to deliver Monday to the Council of foreign relations in New York. Adeyemo said additional human rights-related sanctions would be announced by the State Department. Please know that the tragic death of Alexei Navalny and the abuse that preceded it will neither be forgotten nor left unanswered.

Navalny died last week in a remote Arctic penal colony, and his family and many supporters believe the opposition leader was murdered. President Biden met with his widow and daughter, Yulia and Daria Navalnaya, in San Francisco on Thursday and said he believed Putin was responsible for the deaths. The new sanctions come a day before the second anniversary of the war, which began on February 24, 2022.

If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will continue. And the costs for the United States, as well as our NATO allies and partners in Europe and around the world, will increase, Biden said in a statement. These sanctions will target those linked to Navalny's imprisonment as well as the financial sector, defense industrial base, supply networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents. They will ensure that Putin pays an even higher price for his aggression abroad and repression at home.

The new sanctions target Russia's ability to import tools critical to advanced manufacturing and technology, with the aim of suppressing robotics, industrial automation, software and lasers that are important to China's military hardware. Moscow, often acquired from foreign companies. While the Russian economy has continued to grow, U.S. officials argue that it has only done so by increasing its military spending, making it overall more vulnerable to targeted sanctions against international suppliers. European and British officials are joining US sanctions, aimed at forcing these international suppliers to choose between the Western financial system and that of Russia.

These companies have a choice: do business with Russia's military-industrial complex or with countries that represent more than 50 percent of the global economy, Adeyemo is expected to tell the Council on Foreign Relations, according to a preview of his remarks shared with the journalists.

The United States is also imposing sanctions on the National Card Payments System (NSPK), the Russian central bank-owned operator of the country's Mir bank card, created in 2014 as an alternative to Visa and Mastercard. Russia had sought to increase the number of countries accepting its Mir card to circumvent a block on payments by Visa and Mastercard since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Payments via Mir had been accepted in Cuba, Venezuela , in Vietnam and in the former Soviet republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Turkey also provided an important channel until its state banks, under pressure from the US government, suspended transactions through the system in September 2022.

A Moscow businessman said sanctions on Chinese and Indian companies, allowing the country to circumvent restrictions, would likely have more impact than the hundreds of Russian individuals and entities targeted because it could lessen the Moscow's ability to find faults. But overall, he said, the new sanctions won't change anything. The businessman, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said people were more worried about the arrest yesterday in the United States of two associates of the head of a Russian state bank , Andrei Kostin, accused of helping him evade sanctions by maintaining a bank of 12 dollars. m property in Aspen Colorado for the head of VTB, the Russian state bank, and concealing his ownership. For all Russians living abroad and working with Russia, the threat of criminal prosecution is a much more worrying prospect, he said. These arrests could frighten thousands of people. But imposing sanctions on 500 more companies and individuals won't change anything, this person said.

The attempt to toughen financial sanctions comes at a perilous time for Ukraine and its allies, with congressional Republicans blocking Biden's proposed foreign aid package in the face of opposition from former President Donald Trump. kyiv and its Western allies are increasingly alarmed by the prospect of a complete failure of U.S. military and economic support, and Adeyemo called on Republicans in the House of Representatives to support the proposal.

The Biden administration has argued that Western sanctions efforts have hurt the Russian economy and made it more difficult for Putin to wage war, saying it was never realistic to hope that sanctions could stop the fighting altogether. Treasury officials say Russian energy revenues fell by about 40 percent last year, largely because of the imposition of price caps.

But Russia still generated about $99 billion in oil and gas revenue last year, according to S&P Global.

Ukrainian officials and some allies of the Biden administration have urged them to go further in reducing energy sales to Russia. Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University who worked at the International Monetary Fund, said the latest round of sanctions will likely be symbolically important but of substantially limited use in crippling the Russian economy. Prasad noted that China has mobilized to help Russia and that Kremlin officials have proven adept at circumventing sanctions and managing their country's economy.

The trade-off between inflicting pain on the Russian economy and limiting the economic fallout on their own economies has certainly prevented the United States from tightening the screws to the extent necessary to inflict economic pain on Russia, Prasad said. The sad reality is that these sanctions are not quite having the desired substantial effect on Russia.

Adeyemo said U.S. officials fear that cutting off Russian oil sales too aggressively could cause prices to spike internationally, leading to more revenue for the Kremlin and hurting lower-income countries.

Biden administration officials have explored the possibility of reallocating more than $350 billion in Russian central bank assets currently held in Western capitals. But with most of those funds in Europe, Adeyemo told reporters Thursday evening that the United States would not act without a simultaneous move by European allies. Some European officials have expressed concern that searches of Russian central bank assets could violate international law and weaken the euro.

HAS [Treasury] secretary [Janet L.] In Yellen's leadership, we have spent a lot of time thinking about how we can unlock the economic value of these sovereign assets, Adeyemo said.

