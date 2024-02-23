



On Tuesday, Northern Ireland reported its first measles case in seven years.

Measles outbreaks have occurred in parts of the UK in recent months, with Dr Vanessa Saliba, head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), raising concerns about the worryingly low MMR. [measles, mumps and rubella] Vaccine utilization rates in some regions of the country.

So where and why is measles increasing in the UK?

How fast is measles spreading in the UK?

In the four weeks since January 22, 169 new cases of measles have been recorded in the UK, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK since early October to 581.

To put this into perspective, there were just two confirmed cases of measles across the UK in 2021, and just 54 a year later.

This month, an Irish man in his 40s died after contracting the virus while visiting England's West Midlands. In the UK, measles cases are at their highest and highest since the 1990s. This case has focused the minds of many medical professionals in the British Isles.

The case reported in Northern Ireland this week was found in an adult who became infected while traveling. Measles, described by the Persian physician Rhazes in the 9th century, can be serious in both adults and children.

What are the symptoms of measles, and can it be fatal?

If coughing and sneezing spread diseases, measles is one disease to which that old adage applies.

Common symptoms of measles, which is caused by a virus, include high fever, eye pain, watery eyes, coughing, and sneezing. These symptoms are accompanied by a red rash all over the body. Measles can occur at any age, but children are most at risk.

Most people who get measles recover within 7 to 10 days, but more serious cases can cause pneumonia, meningitis, seizures, complications leading to blindness, and even death.

In wealthier parts of the world, measles is fatal in about 1 in 5,000 people. However, in poorer areas where health systems are less robust, one in 100 people who contract measles will die from it. Over the past decade, fatal measles outbreaks have been recorded in several countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Samoa and Pakistan.

A child with measles receiving treatment in an isolation ward at a hospital in Mongalla Province, northern Democratic Republic of Congo. [File: Hereward Holland/Reuters]

How helpful are vaccines?

Before the introduction of the first measles vaccine in 1963, 2.6 million people worldwide died from measles each year. In 2016, 90,000 people died from measles, despite a much larger global population. In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that measles had been eliminated in the UK due to the use of the vaccine.

Welsh-born children's author Roald Dahl died from the virus in 1962 when his seven-year-old daughter Olivia contracted measles encephalitis.

The measles vaccine was released a year too late to protect Olivia Dahl, but an improved version with fewer side effects was developed in 1968 and began being administered throughout Africa.

First introduced in the UK in 1988 and still used today, the MMR vaccine provides lifelong protection against measles, mumps and rubella and is 99% effective. As part of the UK's national immunization program, children are usually given the vaccine twice, at 12 months and at 3 years and 4 months.

The triple-dose MMR vaccine is now being used in many parts of the world. It has been proven to be very effective in reducing infections.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2000 and 2020, measles vaccination prevented an estimated 31.7 million deaths worldwide.

Why are people refusing to get vaccinated in the UK?

In England, the most populous of the four constituent countries, MMR vaccine uptake among children was recorded at around 85% in 2022-2023, the lowest level since 2010-2011 and the highest level of infection for this highly contagious but preventable disease. It raised concerns that it could be caught. Make a comeback in the UK.

Despite saving millions of lives worldwide, the MMR vaccine has become fertile ground for conspiracy theorists.

British doctor Andrew Wakefield made headlines in 1998 when a study he wrote was published in the international medical journal The Lancet. His study linked the MMR vaccine to the development of autism in children, despite the study involving only 12 patients.

Dr Andrew Wakefield (centre) speaks at the General Medical Council in London on January 28, 2010. The committee found that he had acted dishonestly and irresponsibly in conducting his research after his 1998 study led to a sharp drop in vaccination rates. [File: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images]

Wakefield was later revealed to be a fraud. He was found to have a financial interest in claiming a harmful link to the MMR vaccine and his conclusions were debunked. But the damage was done.

Average MMR uptake in the UK fell sharply from 91.8% in 1996 to 79.9% in 2004, and measles cases increased largely due to his false claims.

Experts today said the decline in MMR uptake in the UK was due to a number of factors as 3.4 million children under 16 were not vaccinated, National Health Service England said today.

This includes the convergence of anti-vaxx conspiracy theories during the pandemic, when myths about the COVID-19 vaccine influenced the MMR vaccine, sparking skepticism among some parents. In 2019, the European Commission and the World Health Organization called on governments to take action against the spread of misinformation about vaccines.

What other diseases are threatening to reemerge in the UK?

Cases of tuberculosis (TB), a disease caused by a bacterial infection that many people in Britain today associate with the Victorian and Edwardian eras, rose 11% in the UK last year.

According to the UKHSA, the number of tuberculosis cases in the UK increased from 4,380 in 2022 to 4,850 in 2023.

Known as consumption in the 1800s because TB patients often lost weight and became nearly emaciated, TB typically affects the lungs, and symptoms include a persistent cough, high fever, and loss of appetite.

As was the case in the past, tuberculosis is still associated with poverty and deprivation, but today it can be successfully treated with antibiotics. However, if left untreated, tuberculosis can still be fatal.

