US imposes new sanctions on Russia on anniversary of Ukraine war and Navalny death





The United States imposed draconian sanctions on Russia on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, targeting more than 500 people and entities, including Russian officials linked to the death in custody of the head of the opposition Alexei Navalny.

3 minutes

The sanctions, described as the largest tranche since the start of Ukraine's war, also aim to impose a cost for the death last week in a Siberian prison of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, Alexei Navalny. , with measures taken against three Russians. civil servants.

The sanctions targeted Russia's Mir payment system, Russian financial institutions and its military-industrial base, individuals who escaped previous sanctions, future energy production and other areas.

The latest US action aims to hold Russia accountable for the war and Navalny's death, US President Joe Biden said in a statement, as Washington seeks to continue supporting Ukraine even as it faces serious challenges. serious ammunition shortages and that US military aid was reduced. delayed for several months in Congress.

“Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest against Ukraine and for the death of Alexei Navalny. [sic], who was a courageous anti-corruption campaigner and Putin's fiercest opposition leader. These sanctions will target those linked to Navalny's imprisonment as well as the financial sector, defense industrial base, supply networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents. They will ensure that Putin pays an even higher price for his aggression abroad and repression at home,” Biden said.

The U.S. Treasury Department targeted nearly 300 individuals and entities, while the State Department targeted more than 250 and the Commerce Department added more than 90 companies to the entity list.

This is an increase from last year, when the United States imposed sanctions on more than 200 individuals and entities.

Friday's US sanctions came in partnership with those of EU member countries and Britain. These actions are the latest of thousands of targets announced by the United States and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which killed tens of thousands of people and destroyed cities .

Earlier this week, the EU approved a package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow obtain weapons or being involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

Russia's export-driven economy valued at $2.2 trillion has proven more resilient to unprecedented sanctions than Moscow or the West expected.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for sustained support for Ukraine in a statement released on Friday. “We must maintain our support for Ukraine even as we weaken Russia's war machine. It is essential that Congress joins with our allies around the world to give Ukraine the means to defend itself and preserve its freedom against Putin's barbaric attacks,” she said.

Targeting Russian payment system Mir

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on the Russian state-owned National Payment Card System, the operator of the Mir payment system.

Mir payment cards have become more important since its U.S. rivals suspended operations in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine and their domestically issued payment cards stopped working. stranger.

“The Russian government's proliferation of Mir has allowed Russia to build a financial infrastructure that allows it to evade sanctions and rebuild severed ties to the international financial system,” the Treasury statement said.

More than a dozen Russian banks, investment companies, venture capital funds and fintech companies have also been targeted, including SPB Bank, which is owned by SPB Exchange, Russia's second largest exchange specializing in trading foreign shares.

Export restrictions on Russian, Turkish and Chinese entities

The action, a day before the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, means the companies will be placed on the Commerce Department's “entity list,” essentially banning U.S. shipments to them.

Of the new entities listed, 63 were from Russia, 16 from Turkey, eight from China and four from the United Arab Emirates.

The Commerce Department said some companies were added for their role in diverting controlled microelectronic products to Russian military and intelligence authorities.

Russian officials targeted by Navalny's death

The US State Department on Friday also targeted three Russian Federal Prison Service officials it accused of being linked to Navalny's death, including its deputy director who it said ordered prison staff to implement a harsher treatment of Navalny.

Navalny, 47, lost consciousness and died suddenly last week after a walk in the “Polar Wolf” penal colony above the Arctic Circle, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison administration said .

Biden directly blamed Putin. The Kremlin has denied these accusations.

U.S. actions also targeted individuals involved in what the State Department called the forcible transfer or deportation of Ukrainian children to camps promoting indoctrination in Russia, Belarus and Crimea.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)

