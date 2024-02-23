Daylight robbery: Two in five UK teachers work 26 hours for free each week | teacher workload





Teachers work the most unpaid overtime of any profession, according to new research from the Trades Union Congress.

A TUC survey published on Friday to mark 'Reasonable Working Hours Day' found that two in five teaching staff in England work 26 hours for free each week, totaling 5.5 million hours a year.

NASUWT education union general secretary Patrick Roach said it was shameful evidence that the government was not investing in schools and universities and was relying on free labour.

The fact that teachers lose an average of 15,000 a year to unpaid overtime is tantamount to daylight robbery, Roach said.

Teacher workloads are increasing, and cuts to support staff and other children's services mean teachers are now working around the clock.

A recent study found that more than half of teachers surveyed worked more than 50 hours a week, with some working more than 70 hours. This is unsustainable and unacceptable.

World-class education cannot be built solely on overworked and underpaid teachers and principals.

The figures come as the UK Department for Education missed deadlines for salaries to be submitted, leading to protests from school leaders over possible delays in reaching an agreement.

The TUC survey found that teachers were ahead of chief executives, managers and directors in terms of working hours.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: Most workers do not mind putting in extra hours from time to time. However, unpaid overtime is beyond teachers’ control. And no one should be expected to work without pay for all the hours they work.

According to the survey, 3.8 million UK workers did unpaid overtime last year, working more than seven hours unpaid each week. The TUC estimated this to be $7,200 a year in unpaid wages.

Despite concerns from Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, public sector employees were more likely to work unpaid overtime than their private sector colleagues. According to the survey, one in six public sector workers worked unpaid overtime in 2023, compared to one in nine private sector workers, worth $11 billion.

The aim of the TUC campaign is to encourage workers to take all their reasonable breaks and complete their working hours on time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/2024/feb/23/daylight-robbery-two-in-five-uk-teachers-work-26-hours-for-free-each-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos