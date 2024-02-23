4 people charged with transporting suspected Iranian-made weaponsExBulletin





This image released by the U.S. Department of Justice in an FBI affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, shows what is described as an Iranian-made warhead destined for Yemen's Houthis seized from a ship in the Arabian Sea. Four foreign nationals were indicted on Thursday February 22, 2024 for transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons on a ship intercepted by American naval forces.

RICHMOND, Virginia. Four foreign nationals were indicted Thursday for transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons onto a ship intercepted by U.S. naval forces in the Arabian Sea last month. Two Navy SEALs died during the mission.

The criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond alleges that the four defendants, all of whom carried Pakistani ID cards, transported suspected Iranian-made missile components for the type of weapons used by Houthi rebel forces during recent attacks.

“The flow of missiles and other advanced weapons from Iran to Houthi rebel forces in Yemen threatens the people and interests of America and our partners in the region,” Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in A press release.

U.S. officials said Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers boarded the boat on Jan. 11 and slipped into the space created by high waves between the ship and the ship. SEAL combat craft. As Chambers fell, Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram stepped in to try to save him, according to U.S. officials with knowledge of what happened.

“Two Navy SEALs tragically lost their lives in the operation that prevented the defendants charged today with smuggling Iranian-made weapons that the Houthis could have used to target U.S. forces and threaten freedom of navigation and a vital artery for commerce,” Monaco said.

Muhammad Pahlawan is accused of attempting to smuggle advanced missile components, including a nuclear warhead that he knew would be used by Houthi rebels against commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea and surrounding waters. He is also accused of providing false information to U.S. Coast Guard officers when boarding the vessel.

Pahlawan's co-defendants, Mohammad Mazhar, Ghufran Ullah and Izhar Muhammad, were also charged with providing false information.

Pahlawan's attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Amy Austin, said Pahlawan made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Thursday and is expected to return to court Tuesday for a detention hearing. She declined to comment on the matter.

“Right now, he's just been charged with two felonies and we're just getting started, so all we know is what's in the complaint,” Austin said when was contacted by telephone on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Navy forces boarded a small, unflagged vessel, described as a dhow, and encountered 14 people on board on the night of Jan. 11 in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Somali coasts.

Navy forces searched the dhow and found what prosecutors say were Iranian-made weapons, including components for medium-range ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles.

The dhow's 14 sailors were brought aboard the USS Lewis B. Puller after Navy forces determined the dhow was not seaworthy. They were then returned to Virginia, where criminal charges were filed against four and material witness arrest warrants were filed against the remaining 10.

According to an FBI affidavit, Navy forces were allowed to board the ship because they were conducting an authorized “flag check” to determine the country in which the dhow was registered.

The dhow was determined to be flying without a flag and was therefore considered a “vessel without nationality” subject to U.S. law, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the dhow sailors admitted they had left Iran, although at least one of the men initially insisted they had left Pakistan.

The affidavit says the crew members were in contact several times by satellite phone with a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

