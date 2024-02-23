Almost 10 million households in the UK live in cold, damp and poorly insulated homes | house





The analysis found that around 10 million households across the UK live in cold, wet and poorly insulated homes and do not earn enough to improve their homes.

A total of 34% of UK households, or 9.6 million people, live in cold, poorly insulated homes, according to analysis of the UK Housing Survey by the Institute of Health Equity and Friends of the Earth.

The income of these 9.6 million households is also below the Joseph Rowntree Foundation's minimum standards for a decent living. That means you probably won't be able to afford the cost of adding insulation to your home.

The report defines poorly insulated homes as those with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating below C and are unlikely to have double glazing, energy efficient lighting, draftproof doors and windows or efficient heating systems.

According to the JRF, a couple with two children would need to earn 50,000 between them to meet the minimum income threshold.

The report comes after Labor cut its pledge to spend $28 billion a year on environmental schemes as part of its Green Prosperity Plan to $4.7 billion a year.

The reduction will have a significant impact on funding for Labour's home insulation plan, the biggest single ticket item in the environmental plan. Labor previously pledged to spend up to $6 billion a year to insulate 19 million homes over 10 years.

thermal efficiency chart

The UK has one of the oldest and least efficient housing stocks in Europe.

The report also highlights the impact cold homes have on the health of the UK population. Health experts have previously warned that cold homes can damage children's lung and brain development, and double adults' risk of developing new mental health conditions.

One of the report's recommendations is for the government to commit $74.5 billion to a 10-year retrofit program across the UK targeting low-income people living in less energy-efficient homes.

Sir Michael Marmot, director of UCL's Institute for Health and Equity, said the surge in the number of people living in cold homes was a national shame.

Marmot said: Cold homes are a risk to public health. People living in those homes are at a much higher risk of poor physical and mental health, which is adding to the strain on an already overstretched NHS and contributing to reduced productivity.

We need urgent action to tackle poverty, fuel costs and insulate the homes of the poorest people. This is not only because the government has a moral obligation to care for the health of its citizens, but also because frankly, it makes economic sense. .

Mike Childs, director of science, research and policy at Friends of the Earth, said: “There is no escaping the enormity of the cold houses crisis and the impact it is having on the lives of millions of people. This powerful report should galvanize all political parties into action as we head towards a general election. Both the Conservatives and Labor have retreated in recent months on this important issue.

Given the scale of the problem, we must take innovative levels of investment and action to stem the enormous social and economic costs of cold homes and achieve internationally agreed climate goals.

A government spokesman said the figures did not take into account homes with some, but not all, of the insulation measures.

They added: Everyone has the right to a warm, safe and decent home. Almost half of all homes in the UK now have an EPC rating of C or higher, up from 14% in 2010.

We will continue to build on this success and invest additional funds to upgrade 300,000 of Britain’s least energy efficient homes.

