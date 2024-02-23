US accuses Russian bank chief of sanctions evasion, arrests two over alleged money laundering scheme





Washington — The longtime chairman and chairman of a Russian state-owned bank has been indicted in New York for allegedly circumventing U.S. law by owning and controlling assets including two superyachts and a luxury home in Aspen, Colorado, according to unsealed court documents.

Andrey Kostin – a wealthy oligarch who ran Russian bank VTB since 2002 and was sanctioned by the US in 2018 – and two US-based co-conspirators are accused of using shell companies and money laundering money to help Kostin profit from his assets, worth more than $135 million. The oligarch's alleged enablers — Vadim Wolfson of Austin, Texas, and Gannon Bond of Edgewater, New Jersey — were arrested Tuesday.

The trio is accused of renovating and selling Kostin's Aspen home for millions of dollars in profit and using U.S. currency to maintain his two superyachts, named Sea Rhapsody and Sea & Us, while Kostin was locked out. of the American financial system.

Kostin is still at large. Unlike his alleged accomplices, he is unlikely to ever face the charges against him in a US courtroom. But U.S. officials said Thursday that the case illustrates the Justice Department's continuing efforts to use U.S. law to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the war enters its third year.

The Justice Department’s “KleptoCapture Task Force” is a centralized operation targeting Russian financial assets. The aim is to bring down businessmen who help finance the war and prevent wealthy oligarchs from accessing goods and services in the West, the officials said.

“The Justice Department is more determined than ever to cut off the flow of illegal funds fueling Putin's war and to hold accountable those who continue to enable it,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Thursday.

So far, the task force has filed charges against 70 people, 33 of whom have been arrested worldwide. Investigators are also working to seize more than $700 million in assets to transfer to Ukraine to support its war effort. Only $6 million of those assets were transferred to Kyiv, since U.S. law allows extensive litigation before the government can seize private property and prove its links to criminal enterprises.

Bringing charges against people accused of violating sanctions and seizing valuable assets is a lengthy process that U.S. officials say relies on international cooperation and new applications of the law.

On Thursday, Feliks Medvedev, a Russian national living in Georgia, pleaded guilty to transferring more than $150 million in foreign funds to the United States. He admitted to operating an illegal money transfer business and using some of the money to purchase more than $65 million in foreign funds. Singapore gold bars, according to prosecutors. At least four other defendants charged in conjunction with the KleptoCapture task force have pleaded guilty in U.S. courts across the country, the Justice Department said.

Justice Department and FBI officials said the department's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the challenges of using U.S. law to address an international crisis, as removing money from banks and bringing suspected criminals to the United States remains complex and time-consuming.

Looking ahead, officials said they would continue to focus on lawyers, money managers and facilitators in the United States who help oligarchs evade sanctions.

More from Robert Légaré

Robert Legare is a CBS News multiplatform reporter and producer who covers the Justice Department, federal courts and investigations. He was previously an associate producer for “CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.”

