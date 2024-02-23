Statement from President Joe Biden as the second anniversary of Russia's brutal assault on Ukraine approaches





Two years ago tomorrow, shortly before dawn, Russian missiles began exploding near the capital kyiv. Russian troops have crossed the Ukrainian border. Vladimir Putin's brutal assault on Ukraine had begun.

He believed he could easily bend the will and break the resolve of a free people. That it could become a sovereign nation and the world would turn upside down. That it could shake the foundations of security in Europe and beyond.

Two years later, we see even more clearly what we have known since day one: Putin miscalculated.

The courageous Ukrainian people continue to fight, unwavering in their determination to defend their freedom and their future. NATO is stronger, bigger and more united than ever. And the unprecedented 50-country global coalition in support of Ukraine, led by the United States, remains committed to providing critical aid to Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its aggression.

The American people and the entire world understand that the stakes in this fight extend far beyond Ukraine. Ten years ago, Putin occupied Crimea and created puppet regimes in Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Two years ago, he tried to wipe Ukraine off the map. If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will continue. And the costs for the United States, as well as our NATO allies and partners in Europe and around the world, will increase.

Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest against Ukraine and for the death of Alexei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and the fiercest leader of the Putin's opposition. These sanctions will target those linked to Navalny's imprisonment as well as the financial sector, defense industrial base, supply networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents. They will ensure that Putin pays an even higher price for his aggression abroad and repression at home.

We are also imposing new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities that provide backdoor support to the Russian war machine. We are taking steps to further reduce Russia's energy revenues. And I asked my team to strengthen support for civil society, independent media and those fighting for democracy around the world.

Two years after the start of this war, the Ukrainian people continue to fight with extraordinary courage. But they are running out of ammunition. Ukraine needs more supplies from the United States to stand up to Russia's relentless attacks, enabled by weapons and munitions from Iran and North Korea. That’s why the House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan supplemental national security bill before it is too late.

This bill provides urgent funding for Ukraine. It also invests in the US defense industrial base. It passed overwhelmingly in the Senate, and there is no doubt that if the President called a vote, it would pass quickly in the House. Congress knows that by supporting this bill, we can strengthen security in Europe, strengthen our homeland security, and stand up to Putin. Opposing this bill only works in its favor.

History is watching. The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten. Now is the time for us to stand strong alongside Ukraine and stand united with our allies and partners. Now is the time to prove that the United States stands for freedom and bows to no one.

