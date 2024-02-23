US imposes hundreds of new sanctions on Russia over death of Alexei Navalny and war in Ukraine





Washington — The Biden administration on Friday announced more than 600 sanctions and penalties against Russia and its military industry – the largest round of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago – as it attempts to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion and the sudden death a week ago of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Friday's actions include State Department sanctions against three Russian officials that the United States says were linked to Navalny's death, as well as State and Treasury Department sanctions against 500 entities linked to the Russian war effort. Another 90 companies have been added to the Commerce Department's “entity list,” restricting their ability to do business in the United States.

President Biden warned of sanctions earlier this week after blaming Putin for Navalny's death. Mr. Biden had said there was “no doubt” that Putin’s government was responsible. On Thursday, he met with Navalny's wife and daughter, Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya, in California. He addressed the new sanctions at the White House on Friday.

“I assured them that his legacy will continue to live on around the world and that we in the United States will continue to ensure that Putin pays the price for his aggression abroad and repression at home,” Mr. Biden said while addressing the country's governors. .

New Russian Sanctions President Biden addresses a bipartisan group of governors in the East Room of the White House on February 23, 2024. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The sanctions target major Russian companies, including Mechel, the main manufacturer of special steels used in Russian attack helicopters, and JSC SUEK, a rail logistics company. MIR, the national payment processing system of the Central Bank of Russia, was also sanctioned, as were business leaders in Russia and abroad.

The entities sanctioned outside Russia are mostly linked to companies supplying equipment to the Russian military. Friday's sanctions cover 26 entities outside Russia and individuals in 11 countries, including China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Liechtenstein.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters Thursday that Putin had essentially “charged the [Russian security and intelligence services] to seek ways to evade our sanctions, particularly when it comes to access to key components like semiconductors and machine tools. He added that the U.S. strategy makes it more difficult for Russia “to use the supply chain to build the weapons they need,” and the administration would continue to “put sand in the wheels of the complex.” Russian military-industrialist.

The US sanctions were imposed in partnership with sanctions from the United Kingdom and the European Union. These sanctions do not target Russian sovereign assets, nor the important Russian fertilizer market.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters Tuesday that the sanctions were designed to “hold Russia accountable” for its brutal war against Ukraine, as well as for what happened to Navalny.

Russian officials said last Friday that the 47-year-old lost consciousness while walking in the Arctic penal colony where he was transferred last year. Navalny has been imprisoned since 2021 after surviving an assassination attempt by poisoning.

Kirby said it was “difficult” to trust Russian explanations for the causes of the dissident's death.

“Whatever story the Russian government decides to tell the world, it is clear that President Putin and his government are responsible for Mr. Navalny’s death,” Kirby said.

In this swimming pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on February 23, 2024. ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The death of Navalny, a staunch critic of the war in Ukraine, comes as the conflict enters its third year and Washington remains divided over the need to provide more aid to Ukraine.

“One of the most powerful things we can do now to stand up to Vladimir Putin, of course, is to re-pass the bipartisan national security supplement bill and support Ukraine as it continues to fight courageously to defend his country,” Kirby said. said.

The Biden administration has imposed a series of economic sanctions on Russia since the start of the war, including cutting off Russian banks and companies from Western financial markets and freezing billions in Russian assets.

The latest round follows an agreement among European Union members earlier this week to impose more Ukraine-related sanctions, targeting around 200 additional entities and individuals, including those helping Russia obtain weapons and those involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

The Russian economy is nevertheless expected to grow steadily by 2.6% in 2024, after experiencing “stronger than expected” growth in 2023, the International Monetary Fund said in a January report.

Western efforts to cap Russia's oil revenues since the start of the war have not weakened the Kremlin's revenues. The United States led international allies in late 2022 to impose a $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian oil shipments, but there has been widespread circumvention, said Christopher Swift, a national security lawyer at Foley and Lardner LLP which previously assisted in the enforcement of Treasury sanctions. CBS News.

Swift said sanctions targeting the energy sector have been less effective than those targeting the banking sector, but noted that Russian oligarchs have gone to great lengths to evade sanctions.

“There are only so many yachts an oligarch can lose before he starts finding other places to hide his money,” he said.

But that’s not to say that sanctions as a whole haven’t been effective, because they “are designed to make things more difficult for the adversary; they are not designed to defeat the adversary,” Swift said.

“The sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies have been very effective in accomplishing the things they are intended to accomplish, which is to cut Russia off from the West,” Swift said, emphasizing that the Russia simply found other markets. “What Russia did was just adapt and it spread to China, India and Iran.”

Asked about the effectiveness of the sanctions, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday that they “will continue to impose costs on Russia to make it more difficult to wage its brutal war and of his vicious war in Ukraine.

“We see Russia forced to look to countries like Iran and North Korea for the weapons and munitions it needs to fight this war,” she said.

More from Bo Erickson

Bo Erickson is a reporter who covers the White House for CBS News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-new-russia-sanctions-military/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos