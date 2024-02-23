US lands unmanned Odysseus spacecraft on the Moon





A robotic, unmanned lunar lander launched by a private American company landed on the Moon Thursday evening.

We can confirm without a doubt that our equipment is on the surface of the Moon, said Stephen Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, the Houston-based company that operated the Odysseus spacecraft. Welcome to the moon.

As he neared the surface of the Moon, Ulysses lost contact with NASA, leading to several minutes of anxiety for those working on the joint project. But after about 15 minutes of searching, officials confirmed they were receiving signals from the spacecraft again.

A commercial lander named Odysseus, powered by a company called Intuitive Machines, was launched on a Space X rocket, carrying a host of NASA science instruments and carrying the dream of a new adventure, a new adventure in science, American innovation and leadership, well. , it all made for the landing of a lifetime, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said after contact was reestablished. Today, for the first time in more than half a century, the United States returned to the Moon.

Altemus had estimated that Odysseus had an 80% chance of successfully landing on the Moon, citing previous failed attempts as an advantage. We stood on the shoulders of everyone who tried before us, Altemus said.

It was the first American mission to land on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972 and the first private spacecraft to make a soft landing there.

While it was a private mission, NASA paid Intuitive Machines $118 million to deliver six instruments to the Moon. And the US space agency provided streaming video of the landing.

EagleCam deployment

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Odysseus lunar lander lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 15. (Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images)

Before Ulysses reached the surface of the moon, when it was about 100 feet away, it ejected the EagleCam, a small box containing a camera system created by Aeronautical University students Embry-Riddle of Daytona Beach, Florida. The EagleCam was designed to capture a series of photos or selfies of the spacecraft as it made its final descent to the moon.

The longest 15 seconds you've ever experienced

Tim Crain, chief technology officer of Intuitive Machines, warned that the final moments of Odysseus' descent could be the most suspenseful, as there would likely be a 15-second delay in transmitting data from the lunar lander towards Earth.

I can tell you just from doing our simulations, this is the longest 15 seconds you've ever experienced, he said, waiting for the last light to turn green to indicate you've landed on the moon.

Adding to the challenges of landing the spacecraft safely, Intuitive Machines decided to repurpose Odysseus' primary navigation sensors to NASA's Navigation Doppler Lidar, an technology, due to an apparent problem with the The spacecraft's own navigation systems, according to NASA's livestream.

When was Odysseus launched?

The Intuitive Machines lunar lander was launched last week from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The company said Wednesday that the 14-foot-tall spacecraft was pulled by the moon's gravity into a circular orbit 57 miles above the lunar surface, as planned.

On Thursday, the spacecraft fell about 6 miles from the lunar surface, coasting for an hour before beginning its powered descent.

What else was he carrying?

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Odysseus lander shortly after launch on February 15. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In addition to NASA's six instruments and the EagleCam, the Odysseus lander also carried a part for a future lunar telescope and a project by American sculptor Jeff Koons.

Where did the spaceship land?

Intuitive Machines Odysseus lunar lander, based in Houston. (Intuitive Machines via NASA)

The landing site is about 185 miles from the moon's south pole.

According to a New York Times article, Ulysses was aiming for a location in the south polar region, a flat plain outside the Malapert A crater. The crater is named after Charles Malapert, a 17th-century Belgian astronomer.

How did it land?

The launch light of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen from Cape Canaveral on February 15. (Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images)

The spacecraft rotated to a vertical orientation about 1.2 miles (2 km) from its landing site, according to the Times. During his last 50 feet of descent, he stopped using cameras and an altitude-measuring laser so as not to be fooled by dust particles displaced by the ship's engines.

