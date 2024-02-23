Britain's birth rate falls to record low as campaigners say childbirth is a luxury | Statistical Office





Campaigners have warned that childbirth has become a luxury after it was revealed that fertility rates in England and Wales have fallen to their lowest level since records began in 1939.

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the total fertility rate, calculated based on fertility rates across different age groups, has fallen to 1.49 births per woman in 2022.

This is well below the ratio of 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population without significant immigration. According to the ONS, the total number of births in 2022 was 605,479, a 3.1% decrease compared to the same period last year and the lowest since 2002.

A decline in birth rates since 2010 has led to school closures in several areas in recent years, including central London.

Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, of the Women's Budget Group, which campaigns for more support for families, said: “We need babies born now. Because they are the ones who will pay for our healthcare with our taxes. These will be the people who take care of us in our old age. These will be the doctors, nurses, and caregivers of the future.

Stevenson said solving the problem wasn't about persuading people to become parents, but about putting systems in place to support people who want to have children. She pointed to unaffordable housing as a significant factor.

Campaigners have also warned that the soaring costs of childcare are likely to have influenced some women's decision to have no children or to have fewer children than they would like.

Joeli Brearley, CEO of Pregnant Then Screwed, said: It's no surprise to us that birth rates have hit rock bottom. In England, childbirth has become a luxury. The cost of childcare is enormous, and if you can secure a place, so be it.

Our research shows that almost half of parents have fallen into debt or have had to save just to pay child support.

Phoebe Arslanagi-Little, head of new deals for parents at conservative think tank Onward, said: NHS.

She called for more support for parents in the tax and welfare systems, adding: We are not adequately reflecting the contribution that parents actually make.

The broader economic environment is also known to be a factor. A study published by the Bank of England in 2020 found that up to 15,000 extra babies may have been born in the following year as sharp interest rate cuts during the global financial crisis created a financial windfall for households.

ONS data also showed that women tend to have children later in life. Fertility rates were highest among women aged 30-34, but before 2002 they were higher among women aged 25-29.

Fertility rates have also been falling across Europe in recent years, with women having fewer children and giving birth later in life.

British politicians tend to be wary of encouraging people to have more children for fear of being seen as interfering with the private lives of their constituents.

But some conservatives have recently raised warnings. Backbench MP Miriam Cates warned last year that falling birth rates were the biggest threat to British conservatism and Western society as a whole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/feb/23/birthrate-in-uk-falls-to-record-low-as-campaigners-say-procreation-is-a-luxury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos