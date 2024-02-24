Dates, pricing and pre-sale information





JT fans, your night of karaoke singing 'Señorita' may finally be turning out well. Pop veteran Justin Timberlake has finally announced the UK and European legs of his 'The Forget Tomorrow' tour ahead of the release of his new album ('Everything I Thought It Was', due out March 15).

With three UK shows lined up, you can expect all the classic bangers and new material from his 30-year repertoire. Here's everything you need to know to get tickets to see him in action.

When will Justin Timberlake tour the UK and Europe in 2024?

The so-called ‘Prince of Pop’ will be released in the UK in August 2024.

When were the UK dates announced?

He has confirmed three UK dates so far. The locations and times are as follows:

August 7: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

August 8: Manchester, Co-op Live

August 11: London, The O2

When will tickets go on sale?

General sale begins Friday, March 1st at 10am. You can see it for yourself on Timberlake’s official website.

Are there any reservations?

I guess so. There are actually a few ways to get early access. Live Nation opens pre-sales starting Thursday, February 29th at 10am. O2 customers will have access to exclusive early sales via the O2 Priority website, and fans who have pre-ordered the star's new album 'Everything I Thought It Was' will also receive an email. Buy your tickets before anyone else.

How much do tickets cost?

The only ticket prices currently confirmed are for JT's show in Birmingham. Price is £59.30 excluding booking fee.

What has been said about the tour so far?

It's not much, but the press release states that the star will 'feature fan-favorite hits along with songs from her upcoming new album.' The North American tour kicks off at the end of April, so we'll know more about what to expect around then.

