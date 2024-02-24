Federal Reserve officials warn against cutting U.S. interest rates too soon or too much





WASHINGTON (AP) Several Federal Reserve policymakers warned Thursday against cutting U.S. interest rates too soon or too much following recent data showing inflation remained surprisingly high in January.

Their comments echoed minutes of the federal government's last meeting in January, released on Wednesday. The minutes show that most central bank officials are concerned about the risk that cutting rates too quickly could allow inflation to rise again after falling significantly over the past year. Only a few policymakers worry about another risk: Keeping rates too high for too long could slow the economy and potentially trigger a recession.

Christopher Waller, a member of the federal government's influential board of governors, titled a written copy of his remarks Thursday: What's the rush?

We need to verify that the progress on inflation that we have seen in the second half of 2023 will continue and that means there is no rush to start cutting interest rates, Waller said .

Inflation has fallen from a peak of 7.1% in 2022, according to the Fed's preferred measure, to just 2.6% for all of 2023. In the second half of last year, inflation Prices rose only 2% annually, which is in line with the Fed's target. .

Yet consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy categories, rose from December to January by the largest increase in eight months, a surprisingly rapid increase. Compared to a year earlier, they increased by 3.9%, like the previous month.

Waller said the January numbers may have been driven by one-off quirks as many companies raised prices at the start of the year or by the idea that inflation is more stubborn than we thought.

We don't know yet, he continued. That means waiting longer to be confident enough that starting to cut rates will keep us on track for 2% inflation.

Many economists had expected the Fed to implement its first cut in May or June, although Waller's comments could change those forecasts. In December, Fed officials predicted they would cut their key rate by a quarter point three times this year. After a series of rapid increases in 2022 and 2023, the rate now sits at around 5.4%, a 22-year high.

Federal rate reductions generally reduce borrowing costs for homes, automobiles, credit cards and a range of business loans.

Waller said he still expects inflation to continue to fall and believes the Fed will be able to cut the rate this year. But he noted that the risk is greater that inflation will remain stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target rather than falling below that figure.

With strong hiring and economic growth at a solid pace, growth was 3.3% annually in the final three months of last year, Waller said the Fed may take time to decide when it should reduce its rates.

Separately, Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, also expressed caution about cutting rates too early.

I think we might be able to see the rate go down this year, he said. But I advise against anyone looking for it now and right away.

And Fed Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson warned against cutting rates too much in response to positive economic news. As vice president, Jefferson worked closely with President Jerome Powell to guide federal government policy.

We must always keep in mind the danger of excessive easing in response to the improving inflation situation, Jefferson said. Easing refers to the Fed's reduction in short-term interest rates. Excessive easing may lead to a stalling or reversal of progress toward restoring price stability.

Some Fed officials nonetheless downplayed January's surprisingly high inflation numbers.

Last week, Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, said that January's inflation data did not shake my confidence that we were moving in the right direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/inflation-federal-reserve-economy-7fdd01c4a65a762d3edf2db61194b4a2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos