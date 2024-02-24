British authorities make largest-ever cocaine seizure, seizing $450 million worth of drugs





British authorities have seized Class A drugs, dealing a major blow to drug cartels.

5.7 tonnes of cocaine was discovered in a container at the port of Southampton.

The container was transporting large quantities of bananas from South America to Europe.

The operation was led by the National Crime Agency, with the Near Europe Task Force receiving information about the shipment.

Professional Border Guard officers were deployed to search the container.

NCA officials believe the drugs were headed to the German port of Hamburg, but believe a significant proportion of the drugs may have ended up back on British streets.

The FBI said it is contacting international partners across Europe to help identify the criminal networks involved.

Based on street-level prices in the UK, authorities valued the haul at more than $450 million.

Previous UK seizures included 3.7 tonnes of cocaine discovered in a container at the port of Southampton in 2022, and 3.2 tonnes discovered on a Scottish tugboat in 2015.

The domestic cocaine market is dominated by organized criminal gangs, which the NCA believes make up to $4 billion a year in the UK alone.

Authorities warn that cocaine trafficking is closely linked to serious violence across the supply chain, including gun and knife crime in the UK.

The cocaine trade has led to an explosion in violent crime across the UK over the past few years.

National Crime Agency Director Chris Farrimond said: “These record seizures will be a major blow to the international organized crime cartels involved and deny them huge profits, and the NCA’s work has been vital in making this happen.

“In this case the destination of the cargo was continental Europe, but there is no doubt that a significant portion would have been trafficked by British criminal networks and returned here to the UK.

“The NCA is targeting international networks upstream and abroad, disrupting and dismantling them at every step. International law enforcement cooperation is essential to this mission.”

Home Secretary Tom Pursglove said: “This Government has a zero-tolerance approach to the supply of illicit drugs and I am grateful to the dedicated Border Force officers and NCA who worked to arrest this record seizure.

“This seizure sends a clear message to criminals that they will be caught. Our Border Patrol officers work tirelessly to protect our borders and ensure the safety and security of the public.”

