Moon landing: Ulysses marks the first American moon landing in more than 50 years





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) A private lander Thursday made the first U.S. landing on the Moon in more than 50 years, but managed only to send back a weak signal until flight controllers rushed to establish better contact.

Despite spotty communication, Intuitive Machines, the company that built and operated the craft, confirmed that it had landed vertically. But it did not provide additional details, including whether the lander had reached its intended destination near the moon's south pole. The company ended its live webcast shortly after identifying a weak, isolated signal coming from the lander.

This image provided by Intuitive Machines shows its Odysseus lunar lander with Earth in the background on February 16, 2024. The image was captured shortly after SpaceX's second stage separated during Intuitive Machines' first trip to the Moon. (Intuitive machines via AP)

What we can confirm, without a doubt, is that our equipment is on the surface of the Moon, mission director Tim Crain reported as tensions rose in the company's control center in Houston.

Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, added: I know it was a difficult time, but we are on the surface and we are transmitting. Welcome to the moon.

Data was finally starting to flow in, according to a company announcement two hours after landing.

The landing brought the United States back to the surface for the first time since NASA's famous Apollo moonwalkers.

Dan Harrison, main engine control computer designer for Intuitive Machines, applauds, Feb. 22, 2024, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Intuitive Machines employees applaud during a watch party, Feb. 22, 2024, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Intuitive Machines also became the first private company to successfully land a moon landing, a feat achieved by only five countries. Another American company, Astrobotic Technology, tried its luck last month, but never succeeded in reaching the Moon and the lander crashed on Earth. The two companies are part of a NASA-backed program to revive the lunar economy.

Astrobotic was among the first to relay its congratulations. An incredible achievement. We look forward to joining you on the lunar surface in the near future, the company said via X, formerly Twitter.

AP correspondent Norman Hall reports that a private lander is going to the Moon.

Intuitive machines have made the landing of a lifetime, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted.

The final hours before landing were fraught with additional stress when the lander's laser navigation system failed. The company's flight control team had to put an NASA laser system into action, with the lander making an extra lap around the moon to allow time for the last-minute changeover.

With this change finally in place, Odysseus descended from a skimming orbit of the moon and guided himself toward the surface, aiming for a relatively flat spot among all the cliffs and craters near the south pole.

As the designated landing time came and went, controllers at the Enterprise command center anxiously awaited a signal from the spacecraft about 250,000 miles (400,000 kilometers) away. After nearly 15 minutes, the company announced that it received a weak signal from the lander.

Launched last week, the six-foot carbon fiber and titanium lander, towering at 4.3 meters, carried six experiments for NASA. The space agency gave the company $118 million to build and fly the lander, part of its efforts to commercialize lunar deliveries before the astronauts' planned return in a few years.

Intuitive Machines' entry is the latest in a series of landing attempts by countries and private companies seeking to explore the moon and, hopefully, profit from it. Japan successfully landed on the moon last month, joining previous triumphs by Russia, the United States, China and India.

The United States withdrew from the lunar landscape in 1972 after NASA's Apollo program sent 12 astronauts to the surface. Astrobotic of Pittsburgh tried its luck last month, but was derailed by a fuel leak that caused the lander to plunge into Earth's atmosphere and catch fire.

Intuitive Machines' target was 300 kilometers from the South Pole, about 80 degrees latitude and closer to the pole than any other spacecraft. The site is relatively flat, but surrounded by rocks, hills, cliffs and craters that may contain frozen water, which is a large part of its appeal. The lander was programmed to choose, in real time, the safest location near the Malapert A crater.

FILE – This photo provided by Intuitive Machines shows the company's IM-1 Nova-C lunar lander in Houston in October 2023. The company aims to launch the lander in mid-February 2024, on a SpaceX rocket. (Intuitive machines via AP, File)

The solar-powered lander was expected to operate for a week, until the long lunar night.

In addition to NASA's technology and navigation experiments, Intuitive Machines sold space on the lander to Columbia Sportswear to fly its newest insulated jacket fabric; sculptor Jeff Koons for 125 lunar mini-figures; and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for a camera array to capture images of the lander in descent.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/moon-landing-private-company-intuitive-machines-9c896bfca61582773d381f4045fd35d7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos