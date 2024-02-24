Anti-Muslim hatred against women surges in UK





The number of Islamophobic incidents reported to a group that monitors anti-Muslim sentiment and abuse in the UK has more than tripled in the four months since the Hamas attacks in Israel last year.

Tell Mama, which describes itself as the leading organization measuring anti-Muslim hatred, said there were 2,010 cases of this kind between October 7, 2023, and February 7 this year.

This is a steep increase compared to the 600 cases reported in the same four months last year.

We are deeply concerned about the impact of the war between Israel and Gaza on hate crime and social cohesion in the UK.

Director Iman Atta, Telmama

Of the total cases recorded since the October 7 Hamas attack, 1,109 were classified as online cases and 901 occurred offline, Tell Mama said.

Recorded incidents include one in which a Muslim woman dressed in Islamic clothing was assaulted on a bus in east London and told Muslims were troublemakers. written death threats against worshipers at the mosque; a woman whose car was vandalized with Nazi symbols; There are also cases where Muslim women are called terrorists.

In almost two-thirds of the cases, women were the targets of the attacks, which the organization said demonstrates once again that British Muslim women have endured the majority of anti-Muslim hate during this period.

Iman Atta, the organisation's director, said: We are deeply concerned about the impact of the war between Israel and Gaza on hate crime and social cohesion in the UK.

Hate crimes against British Muslims have increased significantly and our data clearly shows this.

This rise in anti-Muslim hatred is unacceptable, and we want our political leaders to send a clear message that anti-Muslim hatred, like anti-Semitism, is unacceptable in our country.

There is no room for hate, and more than ever it is important that we maintain, foster and protect bonds between our communities so that we feel valued and safe in our communities and our country.

Tell Mama was founded in 2012 and is supported by the Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities.

Earlier this month, the Community Security Trust (CST) said there had been an explosion in hatred against the Jewish community following the October 7 attacks.

More than 4,000 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in the UK by CST in 2023, with the highest ever recorded following the massive Hamas attack.

CST said there were a total of 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents in the UK in 2023. This is an increase from the previous annual record of 2,261 reported two years ago.

