Genetic picture of All of Us sparks unease over controversial portrayal of race





Geneticists worry about how the research they publish could be misinterpreted by the public. Credit: Tek Image/Science Photo Library

Some geneticists have expressed unease over a figure in a high-profile Nature article published earlier this week,1 pointing out that it could be misinterpreted as reinforcing racist beliefs. This figure has reignited a long-standing debate among geneticists about how best to discuss and describe race, ethnicity and genomic ancestry, given that these terms can be misinterpreted and weaponized by extremists. .

Ambitious study of human diversity reveals millions of undiscovered genetic variants

The problem is that many people will see figures like this as confirming the view that race and ethnicity are closely linked to genetics, says Ewan Birney, deputy director general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. Cambridgeshire, UK. And then they build castles in the air out of it all.

Alexander Bick, a physician and geneticist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, who co-wrote the paper in which the figure appears, acknowledged in an email to the Natures news team that It is clear that the figure did not meet our expectations. objective of this article. (The Natures news team is editorially independent from its journal staff.) But Bick defended the analysis, noting that it is a faithful representation of the patterns that exist in the data that is consistent with the representations of other similar studies and that he does not intend to do so. submit a correction to remove the plot.

A fascinating debate

The paper is part of a larger set of papers released Feb. 19 that detail the progress and early analyzes of the All of Us program, run by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. The program aims to address inequities in genetics research by gathering detailed genomic and health profiles for a diverse group of 1 million people in the United States by the end of 2026.

Hours after the paper's publication, population geneticist Jonathan Pritchard of Stanford University in California posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns about the figure, intended to highlight diversity of the first 250,000 genomes included in the journal. the All of Us database. The chart uses an algorithm called UMAP to visualize genetic relationships and participants' self-described race and ethnicity. But the problem with using UMAP, Pritchard writes, is that it can exaggerate the distinctiveness of populations and fail to adequately represent their admixture.

In reality, genetic variation is a continuum, and so genetic ancestry cannot be objectively broken down into distinct groups, says Roshni Patel, a statistical geneticist who works with Pritchard at Stanford University.

An excerpt of a figure from a Nature article that some geneticists believe could be misinterpreted to reinforce racist beliefs. Source: Ref 1.

To a layman, the chart shows several distinct colored spots that could be misinterpreted as supporting genetic essentialism, the pseudoscientific belief that racial or ethnic groups are distinct genetic categories and that individuals in the same group are genetically similar, says Birney.

That's the opposite of what the data shows, Bick says. Our analysis reaffirms that race and ethnicity are social constructs that have no genetic basis.

Some researchers publicly asked the Natures team to retract the article due to the potentially misleading nature of the figure. Most of the geneticists contacted by the Natures news team did not think a retraction was necessary, but hoped the authors would acknowledge their concerns. A spokesperson for the journal says Natures editors are aware of the ongoing discussions and are in contact with the authors.

Public interpretation

Geneticists have become particularly sensitive to how the analyzes they publish are used or interpreted by the public. In 2022, an 18-year-old gunman in Buffalo, New York attempted to justify the killing of 10 Black people at a grocery store with a 180-page manifesto that included several quotes and figures from articles on genetics .

Facing injustice in genome science

This sparked a debate among geneticists about their responsibility to ensure that their research does not spread in pseudo-scientific circles and is not used to justify violence. The language of some of this work appearing in other peoples' violent manifestos is a very sobering reality with which geneticists must come to terms, says Nicole Iturriaga, a political sociologist at the University of California, Irvine, who has studied how genetics research is codified. – opted for by far-right groups.

But Birney says he's not convinced there's a neat and pretty way to depict relationships between humans. Human genetic relationships are best described by family trees, and any effort to lump the hundreds of thousands of people included in a dataset into a single table will leave out important context, he says. It doesn't help that each country uses the terms race and ethnicity in its own way, making the concepts harder for the public to understand, he adds.

This does not mean that geneticists should stop using graphics in their manuscripts; This means that special attention is needed to ensure that data is reported responsibly, says Anna Lewis, an expert on the ethical implications of genomics at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Patel adds that All of Us researchers could have more carefully followed the recommendations of a 2023 report published by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) on best practices for using descriptors. of population in genetic research. Bick responds that the manuscript was written in 2022, before the NASEM report was published.

Despite the charged and public nature of the criticism, Iturriaga says it's a healthy debate in this area. And it's important for geneticists to think about the risk of misinterpretation before it's too late, she adds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00568-w

