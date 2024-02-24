Private spacecraft makes first US moon landing in over 50 years





A spacecraft built and piloted by Texas-based Intuitive Machines landed near the Moon's south pole Thursday, the first U.S. landing on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever done entirely by the private sector.

The six-legged robot lander, named Odysseus, landed around 6:23 p.m. EST (11:23 p.m. GMT), the company and NASA commentators said in a joint webcast of the landing from the NASA Operations Center. Intuitive Machines mission in Houston.

As planned, the spacecraft would have come to rest in a crater named Malapert A, near the Moon's south pole, according to the webcast.

The landing, a day after the spacecraft reached lunar orbit and a week after its launch from Florida, was confirmed by signals transmitted some 239,000 miles (384,000 km) away to mission control.

But communication with the vehicle took several minutes to be reestablished and the initial signal was weak, leaving mission control uncertain about the precise status and position of the lander, according to flight controllers heard during the webcast.

The spacecraft was not designed to provide live video of the event.

The landing came after an 11-hour problem with the spacecraft's autonomous navigation system that forced engineers on the ground to use a workaround.

The vehicle carries a suite of scientific instruments and technology demonstrations for NASA and several commercial customers, designed to operate for seven days on solar power before the sun sets at the polar landing site.

NASA's payload will focus on collecting data on space weather interactions with the Moon's surface, radio astronomy and other aspects of the lunar environment for future landers and NASA's planned return of astronauts later in the decade.

The uncrewed IM-1 mission was sent to the Moon on Wednesday atop a Falcon 9 rocket launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Thursday's landing represents the first controlled descent to the lunar surface by a U.S. spacecraft since Apollo 17 in 1972, when NASA's last crewed lunar mission landed there with astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt.

To date, spacecraft from only four other countries have landed on the Moon: the former Soviet Union, China, India, and most recently last month, Japan. The United States is the only one to have sent humans to the lunar surface.

Dawn of Artemis

Ulysses' arrival also marks the first “soft landing” on the Moon ever by a commercially manufactured and operated vehicle and the first under NASA's Artemislunar program, as the United States strives to bring astronauts back to Earth's natural satellite before China lands its own crewed spacecraft there.

NASA aims to land its first crewed Artemis in late 2026 as part of sustained long-term lunar exploration and a stepping stone to possible human flights to Mars. The initiative focuses on the Moon's south pole, in part because there is a suspected abundance of frozen water there that can be used for life support and the production of rocket fuel.

A multitude of small landers like Odysseus are expected to lead the way under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, designed to deliver instruments and equipment to the Moon at lower costs than the traditional method of building and launch of these vehicles by the American space agency itself. .

Relying more on smaller, less experienced private companies carries its own risks.

Last month, the lunar lander from another company, Astrobotic Technology, suffered a propulsion system leak as it headed toward the Moon shortly after being launched into orbit on January 8 by a Vulcan rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) making its first flight.

The malfunction of Astrobotic's Peregrine lander marked the third failure by a private company to achieve the lunar landing, following ill-fated efforts by Israeli and Japanese companies.

Although Odysseus is the latest star of NASA's CLPS program, flight IM-1 is considered an Intuitive Machines mission. The company was co-founded in 2013 by Stephen Altemus, former deputy director of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and now the company's president and CEO.

The proliferation of commercial space projects has itself been driven by technological advances made in recent decades.

The Apollo program and the robotlunarSurveyor missions that preceded it flew at the dawn of the computer age, before the advent of modern microchips, electronic sensors and software, or the development of ultra-light metal alloys and a myriad other advances that sparked a revolution. in space flight.

