US military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah

Officials say the unidentified balloon was flying at about 45,000 feet and did not appear to pose a threat to national security. The balloon's presence comes after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon last year. Courtney Kube of NBC News reports.Feb. 24, 2024

