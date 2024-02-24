Army tracks high-altitude balloon over western United States





The US military is tracking a high-altitude balloon over the western United States, two US officials confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

He was spotted by U.S. military aircraft and determined not to pose a threat.

The origin of this balloon and its destination are not yet known, said the two officials.

The balloon drifts eastward in the jet stream.

TAIWAN REPORTS SIGHTING OF CHINESE SPY BALLOON AS ELECTIONS APPROACH

IN FLIGHT – FEBRUARY 03: A US Air Force pilot looks at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it flew over the central continent, United States, February 3, 2023. Recovery efforts began shortly after the fall of the ball. (US Department of Defense / Document/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“In close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected a small balloon at an altitude varying between 43,000 and 45,000 feet,” Business said North American Aerospace Defense Command public broadcasts to Fox News Digital. “The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined that it was unmaneuverable and did not pose a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon. The FAA has also determined that the balloon poses no danger to flight safety. NORAD remains in close coordination with the FAA to ensure flight safety.”

Biden claims the Chinese spy balloon was more embarrassing for China and suggests it was unintentional.

A year ago, a Chinese spy balloon was discovered and shot down after flying over the United States for several days.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts toward the ocean after being shot down off the coast of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, United States, February 4, 2023. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

The Pentagon said in June that although the Chinese balloon had “intelligence-gathering capabilities,” it did not collect any data before being shot down.

“We have also taken steps to mitigate the potential strain of this balloon,” said Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General. said General Pat Ryder in June.

Intelligence agencies concluded that the spy balloon was used for espionage purposes and not for weather-related matters, as China had claimed.

FILE PHOTO: A plane flies over a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S., February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo (Reuters)

The information captured by the spy balloon is not believed to have been successfully returned to Beijing. It's unclear why the spying mission appeared to fail, but officials said intelligence agencies used countermeasures to prevent data collection.

The Chinese spy balloon flew from Alaska to the East Coast, where it was shot down by the military over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4.

This is a developing story.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

