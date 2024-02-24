Concern grows within Biden administration as Houthis continue attacks despite US strikes





The Biden administration has struggled to stop ongoing attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on ships in the Red Sea and the group continues to bolster its weapons stockpiles in Yemen, even as the United States has carried out d Significant strikes against the group in recent weeks, US officials told CNN.

We know the Houthis have a vast arsenal, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Thursday, hours after the Houthis struck another cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles. They're very capable, they have sophisticated weapons, and that's because they keep getting them from Iran.

U.S. officials are grappling with how to increase pressure on the Houthis, with some in the administration saying the use of force alone does not work. It is also extremely expensive and impractical, some officials note, to continue firing multimillion-dollar missiles at cheap Houthi drones and missiles.

Outside the administration, some former officials say the administration has taken too conservative an approach and needs to focus on targeting Houthi leaders rather than their weapons stockpiles.

U.S. strategy for dealing with the Houthis has changed since the attacks began in October as U.S. Central Command began regularly and preemptively striking Houthi weapons in Yemen when the U.S. sees systems prepare to be launched.

But several officials told CNN that the United States still does not have a denominator that would allow it to assess the percentage of Houthi equipment it has actually destroyed, and it is not clear whether the United States United States will further modify its military approach.

They continue to surprise us, a senior defense official said, referring to the Houthis. We just don't have a good idea of ​​what they have yet.

As the United States has struck dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen since January, including command and control nodes and weapons storage facilities, the Houthis in turn are taking root, officials said. building tunnels near Yemen's west coast and staying underground more regularly.

Some within the administration say the fact that the Houthis appear to be spending more time in hiding between attacks and being forced into hiding is a positive sign, suggesting that the military strikes are at least having a psychological impact.

The Houthis are also extremely concerned about their senior leaders being targeted in a strike and have become increasingly paranoid, two officials said.

For some former U.S. officials who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, the fact that the United States has yet to strike Houthi leaders and has instead focused on destroying weapons and equipment goes a long way toward explaining part of why the United States failed to significantly deter the group. .

The U.S. campaign against the Houthis appears to bear the hallmarks of many of these very circumscribed, sanitized campaigns of the past, where we seek to avoid causing them real suffering, a former U.S. military official said.

Former officials point to the administration's apparent success in deterring Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria by striking their leaders. After these militants killed three Americans in Jordan in January, the United States carried out a strike in Baghdad on February 7 that killed two key militia commanders. The attacks have since stopped completely, the Pentagon said. Officials also believe Iran asked the groups to stop their attacks following the U.S. strikes.

The problem is becoming more acute, especially given the notable increase in Houthi attacks over the past two days. The Houthis' deployment for the first time last week of an unmanned underwater drone also alarmed U.S. officials.

This drone was ultimately destroyed by American forces. But unmanned surface ships and submarines pose more of an unknown threat that could be extremely deadly, Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander of Carrier Strike Group 2, told CNN last week. He said the United States United were very disloyal to all the stocks of weapons of this type that the Houthis have.

It is also unclear whether the Biden administration could significantly increase military action against Houthi targets, particularly to target Houthi leaders inside Yemen, without first addressing some of the open issues regarding the legality of the campaign. Some lawmakers on Capitol Hill questioned whether the Biden administration would need congressional authorization to continue the campaign beyond the 60-day limit imposed by the War Powers Resolution of 1973. Theoretically, that deadline 60 days could expire on March 12, two months after the administration's first major strikes in Yemen itself.

Some say the United States must now move toward a stronger international pressure campaign and better highlight how the attacks are hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations, including the people of Yemen.

The Houthis are very concerned about their domestic public image, officials said, and have tried to present themselves as scrappy underdogs fighting to improve the lives of Palestinians and end Israel's war in Gaza. Although the Houthis are not very popular in the areas of Yemen they control, the Palestinian cause itself is popular among Yemenis, officials noted.

At the same time, the Houthis also crave international legitimacy, officials said, and want to be recognized as the official Yemeni government. They have been fighting for it for years as part of a civil war against a Saudi coalition that supports Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Some senior officials within the administration therefore believe that the Houthis would keep their word and stop their attacks if Israel ended its war in Gaza, which some former officials privately view as wishful thinking.

Publicly, the administration has repeatedly downplayed Houthi claims that they were attacking ships as a way to pressure Israel into a ceasefire, noting that most of the targets had no connection with Israel or its allies.

Privately, however, some senior officials admit that it is entirely possible that the Houthis will stop if Israel does, and they point out that Houthi attacks largely declined in November during a seven-day pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Still, officials say they are eager to see whether a ceasefire materializes to respond to Houthi aggression. So the State Department and Pentagon worked to turn ordinary Yemenis and the international community even more against them and began challenging the activists' narrative more forcefully this week.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller and Pentagon Singh both highlighted a Houthi attack on a ship that was carrying corn and other supplies to the Yemeni people in Aden, and Singh noted that a Another ship hit by a missile and sinking in the Red Sea was sinking. transporting fertilizer and now poses a significant environmental risk to the region.

Officials told CNN Friday that the sinking ship, the Rubymar, left an 18-mile oil slick in the area. The Belize-flagged, British-registered Lebanese ship was carrying 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was struck Monday, officials said.

The Houthis are creating an environmental risk right in their own backyard, Singh said Thursday. They say they are carrying out these attacks against ships connected to Israel. These are ships that literally bring goods, services and aid to their own people, and create their own international problem.

A key aspect of this international pressure campaign is the support of the United States' Arab allies. The United States was able to bring together some key regional partners in the Red Sea commercial shipping defense operation, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian, including Oman and Bahrain. .

But officials say more must be done to make the Houthis understand that they are becoming pariahs on the world stage. Even Iran, which has long supported the Houthis but lacks perfect command and control over them, is increasingly concerned about the rebels' tactics, CNN previously reported.

Yet there is no indication yet that Iran is actively withholding support for the Houthis, officials said. The United States continued to ban Iranian arms shipments to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including earlier this month.

