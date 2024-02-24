US, EU impose new sanctions on Russia over Navalny death, Ukraine war





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States and the European Union imposed hundreds of new sanctions against Russia on Friday on the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and in retaliation for the death of the famous Kremlin critic, Alexeï Navalny, last week in a penal colony in the Arctic.

The U.S. government has imposed approximately 600 new sanctions on Russia and its war machine, the largest round of sanctions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The EU, for its part, added sanctions to several foreign companies over allegations that they exported dual-use goods to Russia that could be used in its war against Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc has also targeted numerous Russian officials, including members of the judiciary, local politicians and people it accuses of being responsible for the illegal expulsion and military re-education of Ukrainian children.

President Joe Biden said the sanctions came in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal war of conquest and the death of Navalny, adding that we in the United States will continue to ensure that Putin pays the price of its aggression abroad and its repression at home.

But while previous sanctions have increased the cost of Russia's ability to fight in Ukraine, they appear to have done little so far to deter Putin and it was unclear whether the latest major round of negotiations would significantly change that.

In specific response to Navalny's death, the State Department targeted three Russian officials the United States says are linked to his death, including the deputy director of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service, who was promoted by Putin on Monday to the rank of colonel general, three days later. Navalny is dead.

The sanctions ban officials from traveling to the United States and block access to U.S.-owned properties. But they appear largely symbolic given that those responsible are unlikely to travel to the West or have assets or family there.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he expected more further actions related to Navalny's death, adding that today is just the beginning.

Biden administration imposes additional sanctions as House Republicans block billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine. The war is mired in election-year U.S. politics, with former President Donald Trump expressing skepticism about the benefits of the NATO alliance and saying he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants towards countries which, in his opinion, are not. doing their part in the alliance.

Biden on Friday called on Congress to pass aid to Ukraine, which has stalled since House Speaker Mike Johnson blocked votes on Senate-passed aid for Ukraine and d 'other countries.

Russia is taking territory from Ukraine for the first time in many months, Biden said. But here in America, the speaker gave the house two weeks' vacation. They must come back and make it happen, because the failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten in history.

Biden spoke later Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron about Russia's recent actions and the need to support Ukraine. A White House statement said they also discussed developments in the Middle East.

Many of the new U.S. sanctions announced Friday target Russian companies that contribute to the Kremlin's war effort, such as drone and industrial chemical manufacturers and machine tool importers, as well as financial institutions, such as public operator of the Russian national payment system Mir.

The United States will also impose visa restrictions on Russian authorities it says are involved in the kidnapping and detention of Ukrainian children. In addition, 26 individuals and companies from third countries in China, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates and Liechtenstein are subject to sanctions, for helping Russia to evade existing financial sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the EU sanctions illegal and said they undermine the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council. In response, the ministry is banning some EU citizens from entering the country because they have provided military assistance to Ukraine. He did not immediately address the issue of U.S. sanctions.

In total, since the war began, the U.S. Treasury and State Departments have targeted more than 4,000 officials, oligarchs, businesses, banks and others subject to Russia-related sanctions. The EU's asset freeze and travel ban is the 13th set of measures imposed by the bloc against people and organizations it suspects of undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity .

Today we are further strengthening restrictive measures against the Russian military and defense sector, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. We remain united in our determination to undermine the Russian war machine and help Ukraine win its legitimate fight for self-defense.

A total of 106 additional officials and 88 entities, often companies, banks, government agencies or other organizations, were added to the bloc's sanctions list, bringing the number of people targeted to more than 2,000 people and entities, including Putin and his associates.

Companies making electronic components, which the EU says could have military as well as civilian uses, were among 27 entities accused of directly supporting the Russian military-industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine, according to a press release.

These companies, some of which are based in India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Turkey, face tighter export restrictions.

Some of these measures aim to deprive Russia of spare parts for unmanned drones, seen by military experts as the key to war.

A price cap of $60 per barrel was also imposed on Russian oil by the Group of Seven allies, in a bid to reduce Russian revenues from fossil fuels.

Critics of sanctions, price caps and other measures intended to stop the Russian invasion say they are not moving fast enough.

Maria Snegovaya, a senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that mainly sanctioning the Russian defense industry and not significantly reducing Russian energy revenues would not be enough to end the war.

One way or another, they will eventually have to tackle Russia's oil revenues and consider an oil embargo, Snegovaya said. The oil price cap has effectively stopped working.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters, introducing the new sanctions, that the United States and its allies would not lower the price ceiling; It would be better to take measures that will increase the cost of Russian oil production.

The Treasury Department says the current cap is working, with an agency analysis finding that the Kremlin's oil tax revenues were more than 40% lower in the first nine months of 2023 because of it.

Adeyemo added that sanctions alone are not enough to lead Ukraine to victory.

We owe the Ukrainian people, who have held out for so long, the support and resources they desperately need to defend their homeland and prove Putin wrong once and for all.

__

Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Zeke Miller in Washington and Emma Burrows in London contributed to this report.

