US Treasury names Russian state-owned Sovcomflot, Russia's largest shipping company





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is taking action to responsibly reduce Russian revenues from oil sales by targeting Sovcomflot Joint Stock Company (Sovcomflot), Russia's state-owned shipping company and the fleet operator. In addition to designating Sovcomflot, OFAC identifies 14 oil tankers as property in which Sovcomflot has a stake.

Russia's oil price cap continues to serve its dual purpose: limiting Kremlin profits while promoting stability in energy markets, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. Today, we are taking the next step by targeting Russia's largest state-owned shipping company and fleet operator, dealing a major blow to their parallel operations. We are entering the next phase of increasing Russian costs responsibly to mitigate risks.

Along with the designation of Sovcomflot, OFAC also issues a general license authorizing the unloading of crude oil (or other cargo) from these 14 vessels for a period of 45 days. Additionally, OFAC currently issues a general license authorizing transactions with all other vessels owned by Sovcomflot. Nothing in these general licenses modifies the restrictions imposed by the price cap sanctions regime.

Sovcomflot was designated pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14024 to operate or have operated in the maritime sector of the economy of the Russian Federation and to be owned or controlled by, or to have acted for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the government of the Russian Federation. Russian Federation. Sovcomflot has also been sanctioned by Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom (UK) and is subject to certain European Union (EU) restrictions.

A new Treasury analysis released today finds that increased U.S. enforcement of sanctions is forcing Russia to sell oil at a lower price and limiting its revenues. Oil czar Putin linked Russia's new revenue loss to the actions reflected in the second phase of the price cap.

THE PRICE CEILING

The United States is part of an international coalition of countries (the Price Cap Coalition), including the G7, the European Union and Australia, that have agreed to ban the importation of crude oil and petroleum products originating of the Russian Federation (Russian oil). . These countries, home to many premier financial and professional services, also agreed to restrict a wide range of services related to the maritime transport of Russian oil, unless Russian oil is bought and sold at an equal or lower price. to specific price ceilings established by the Coalition or is authorized by license. This policy is known as price caps. The price cap aims to maintain a reliable supply of crude oil and petroleum products to the global market while reducing the Russian Federation's revenue from oil after its own war of choice against Ukraine inflated global prices Energy.

On February 1, 2024, the Price Cap Coalition issued an Oil Price Cap (OPC) Compliance and Enforcement Alert (the Alert). The alert, which is aimed at both government and industry actors, provides examples of specific evasion methods to improve compliance measures and provides ways to report suspected oil price cap violations to members of the Price Cap Coalition.

On December 20, 2023, OFAC, in coordination with the Price Cap Coalition, updated its guidance on implementing the price cap policy for crude oil and petroleum products of Federation origin of Russia, to strengthen certification and recordkeeping processes for certain covered service providers and reduce opportunities for bad actors to conceal Russian oil purchased above the cap.

On October 12, 2023, the Price Cap Coalition published a Coalition Notice for the Marine Oil Industry and Related Sectors (the Notice). The advisory, which is addressed to both government and private sector actors involved in the maritime trade of Russian oil, provides recommendations regarding specific best practices and reflects our commitment to promoting responsible practices in the industry, to prevent and disrupt sanctioned trade and improve compliance with the price ceiling.

OFAC previously issued an alert on a possible breakout of the Russian oil price cap on April 17, 2023.

SOVCOMFLOT SHIPS

In addition to designating Sovcomflot, OFAC identifies 14 oil tankers as property in which Sovcomflot has a stake. These vessels, all of which are beneficially owned by Sovcomflot, are:

ANATOLY KOLODKIN (IMO 9610808) NS ANTARCTICA (IMO 9413559) NS LION (IMO 9339313) NS CONSUL (IMO 9341093) NS BURGAS (IMO 9411020) NS CAPTAIN (IMO 9341067) NS COLUMBUS (IMO 9312884) ISLAND BY SAKHA LIN (IMO 924912 8 )NEVSKI PROSPECT (IMO 9256054)GEORGY MASLOV(IMO 9610793)PROSPECT LITEYNY(IMO 9256078)CRYMSK(IMO 9270529)NS CREATION(IMO 9312896)NS BRAVO(IMO 9412359)IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the above persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted. These prohibitions include making any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any blocked person and receiving any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services from such a person.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information regarding the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 897 here. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to remove an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

For identifying information on the sanctioned entity and vessels identified today, click here.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2121 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos