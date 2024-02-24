Ulysses makes the first American moon landing in 50 years: how did it happen? | Space news





The Odysseus lunar lander made the United States' first moon landing in more than 50 years, in what was described as similar to a cargo mission.

It is the first successful landing of a commercial spacecraft on the Moon, following the failure of a US lunar lander mission last month.

Here's what we know about the moon landing and Ulysses:

What is the Odysseus lunar lander?

Odysseus is the first spacecraft launched from the United States to land on the surface of the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Odysseus, also known as Odie, is a type of lunar lander designed by Intuitive Machines, a commercial lunar mission group whose goal is to deliver small payloads to the surface of the Moon.

For this mission, during which the environment of one of the moon's poles will be studied, NASA paid $118 million to Intuitive Machines under a program known as Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS).

According to EVONA, a space industry recruiter, a payload is the part of a spacecraft responsible for achieving the primary objectives of the mission. [they] This could include scientific instruments, communications equipment, or any other specialized equipment needed for the mission.

This model of lunar lander is called Nova-C. Intuitive Machines reportedly described it as being about the size of a British telephone box with legs attached. According to NASA, it is a hexagonal cylinder measuring 4.0 meters high and 1.57 meters wide.

The lander is equipped with five NASA payloads and one commercial payload weighing a total of 100 kg.

NASA's cargo includes exploration and other equipment. NASA payloads will focus on demonstrating communications, navigation and precision landing technologies, and collecting scientific data on the rocket plume and interactions with the lunar surface, as well as weather space and interactions between the lunar surface affecting radio astronomy, the space agency said in a press release.

The Nova-C lunar lander designed by aerospace company Intuitive Machines is on display at the company's headquarters in Houston [File: Evan Garcia/Reuters]

According to Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, this operation is similar to a cargo mission.

NASA is paying a company to take our equipment, our science, to the Moon to the surface and retrieve our data, Kearns told Al Jazeera.

But that's the mission of the company, they go out and build their lander, they buy a rocket, they design their mission, they set up all their communications, we're just a paying cargo customer, like we're sending a package to someone's house, he added.

Art and technology are also involved. Among the items is a box by American artist Jeff Koons that contains 125 small stainless steel balls to represent the different phases of the moon over the course of a month. The work of art is associated with individuals who have made significant achievements in history.

In this way, Koons honors some of the greatest achievements of the past to inspire future generations, Intuitive Machines said.

We have landed! Congratulations to Intuitive Machines and SpaceX for their incredible success in completing this historic private mission to the Moon! I am very honored that my Moon Phases works are part of the Odysseus mission! @Int_Machines @SpaceX @NASA #jeffkoons #moonphase pic.twitter.com/yQq80zgdck

Jeff Koons (@JeffKoons) February 23, 2024

What time did the moon landing take place?

Ulysses landed at 6:23 p.m. EST (11:23 p.m. GMT) on Thursday.

It was launched by SpaceX from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on February 15 using a Falcon 9 rocket launcher.

Falcon 9 launched the lander into Earth's orbit, reaching speeds of more than 40,000 km/h. After the rocket exhausted its fuel 48 minutes about 223 km (139 miles) above Earth, it separated from Odie, leaving the lunar lander to navigate independently in space. The lander used an onboard star map to establish its orientation in space, aligning its solar panels with the sun's rays to recharge its batteries.

If its mission encounters no setbacks, the solar-powered hexagonal lander will spend seven days operating on the moon, until the sun sets each lunar day. When lunar night sets in, the lander will enter sleep mode.

Your order has been delivered to the Moon! @Int_Machines' uncrewed lunar lander landed at 6:23 p.m. ET (11:23 p.m. UTC), bringing NASA science to the surface of the Moon. These instruments will prepare us for future human exploration of the Moon under #Artemis. pic.twitter.com/sS0poiWxrU

NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2024

How did the moon landing take place?

After a journey of about 400,000 km (250,000 miles), the lander began a 73-minute descent to the Moon's surface on Thursday. Stephen Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, said at the start of the mission that the spacecraft had about an 80% chance of success.

During the mission, the controllers were confronted with a technical problem that could interrupt their mission.

Hours before landing, the craft's laser navigation system failed, according to the Associated Press. The Intuitive Machines flight control team had to rely on an NASA laser system that was on board the navigation Doppler Lidar. The lander had to make an extra trip around the moon to have time to make the last-minute change.

We presented the Navigation Doppler Lidar as a technical demonstration and as a test, we had not planned to use it for the actual mission, but now we have. So basically, it's the primary system for providing speed and altitude information, said Prasun Desai, deputy associate administrator for NASA's Space Tech Mission Directorate.

“We put the [Navigation Doppler Lidar for Precise Velocity and Range Sensing] As a technical demonstration and test, we had not planned to use it for the actual mission, but now we do. So basically this is the main system to help provide speed and altitude information. ” pic.twitter.com/yLl4YuhBTC

NASA Technology (@NASA_Technology) February 22, 2024

However, after Ulysses' successful landing, no signals were received from the lunar lander.

As the minutes passed, initial concerns arose regarding the condition of the lander, but eventually a communications link between the lander and the control team on Earth was established. Within hours, Intuitive Machines had reported that Ulysses [was] up and starting to send data, and was able to show images.

“We can confirm without a doubt that our equipment is on the surface of the Moon and we are transmitting,” Flight Director Tim Crain said after controllers detected a weak signal coming from Moon's high-gain antenna. Odysseus. We are awaiting an update on the status of the spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/mFoPpM8k7a

Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) February 23, 2024

What does Odie expect to accomplish?

In addition to delivering its payloads, the lunar lander is designed to assess the environment at the moon's south pole as NASA prepares to send a crewed mission in September 2026 with Artemis III.

The moon's south polar region is believed to contain abundant water ice. However, before deploying astronauts in this area, the agency wants to collect additional data. This information will help assess factors such as the amount of water present and the accessibility of this vital resource.

NASA's goal is to establish a permanent lunar base for human travelers and, ultimately, a launch point for Mars.

The goal here is that we can study the Moon in preparation for Artemis, and really do business differently for NASA, Sue Lederer, Commercial Lunar Payload Services project scientist at Johnson Space Center in Houston, said at a conference Press.

One of our main goals is to ensure the development of a lunar economy, she added, referring to NASA's ambition to create a market in which private companies compete to participate in the journey.

There is so much more to learn about the Moon, Ali Bramson, a planetary scientist at Purdue University, told Al Jazeera. Everything from its training, to the technologies needed, to how people survive on the surface of the Moon, so much science and technology we still need to learn about the Moon, she added.

Who else is sending missions to the Moon?

A modern moon rush is taking place around the world. Over the past year, India and Japan have both landed probes on the Moon.

China has had rovers there for more than a decade, but Odysseus is the first privately built machine to make the trip.

After the Odysseus lander, the next spacecraft to head to the Moon could be Change-6 from China, a robotic lunar mission that aims to increase the country's collection of lunar rocks and soils. The China National Space Administration announced that the launch is planned for May 2024.

What were the reactions to the landing?

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said: Today, for the first time in more than half a century, the United States returned to the Moon.

Today is a day that shows the power and promise of NASA's commercial partnerships.

What a triumph, Ulysses took the Moon.

Today, for the first time in half a century, America has returned to the Moon.

On day eight of a quarter-million mile journey, @Int_Machines made the landing of a lifetime.

What an achievement for IM, @SpaceX and @NASA.

What a triumph for humanity.

Ulysses took the Moon. pic.twitter.com/JwtCQmMS2K

Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 23, 2024

After confirmation of success and many stressful hours, the wider team, including families and mechanics, also joined in the celebrations.

The initial signal is weak but @Int_Machines has confirmed that the Odysseus Nova-C lander is on the Moon! #IM1 Congratulations!!! pic.twitter.com/Q3wgl1Z5mt

Jason Major (@JPMajor) February 22, 2024

