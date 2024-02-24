



A move by Britain and other NATO allies to introduce conscription would make a difference in Europe's defense against Russia, Latvia's foreign minister said.

Krisjanis Karins said the bigger the country, the bigger the differences.

Asked whether he defended such a move, the top diplomat told Sky News he was “happy to share” with colleagues his country's experience of reinstating mandatory military service last year following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The war is now entering its third year.

“We think this is a very good idea for us,” the foreign minister said at a recent security conference in Germany.

“I think other NATO allies could also consider this.”

Latvia, one of the three Baltic states that are NATO allies, abolished conscription nearly 20 years ago.

But it has decided to reintroduce conscription as part of plans to double the size of the army, including professional and reserve forces, to 61,000 by 2032.

“The point of this draft is to strengthen a competent, equipped and trained reserve force,” said Mr. Karins, a former Latvian prime minister.

“It’s not about replacing the professional force. It’s about strengthening the professional force.”

Image: Krisjanis Karins says conscription could be a good idea in the UK.

Asked whether he thought it would make a difference if the UK started conscription, the Foreign Secretary said: “I think it would make a difference if European countries started conscription.” [did] -Of course, the larger the country, the bigger the difference will be.”

“I wonder if this is an idea he’s pursuing,” he said with a smile. “I am happily sharing my experiences with all my friends and colleagues.”

But in an interview with Sky News at the Munich Security Conference last week, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps sounded less interested in voluntary citizen training, an idea that appears to be supported by British military commanders, let alone military service.

“We have a professional military with a professional force. It's really important that they are trained to the highest level possible,” Mr. Shapps said in an interview.

“Everyone knows that in wartime scenarios like World War I, World War II, of course, countries have to take different measures.

“That's not the position we're in right now. We have no plans to do that at the moment. So it's not on the agenda right now.”

Image: Latvia plans to train up to 800 conscripts this year.

But one Latvian general explained that conscription meant more than simply producing new boots on the ground. It is also about fostering a sense of national service and the desire of each citizen to do his or her best to protect the country.

“Everyone has the right to serve their country, that is, the duty to serve,” said Maj. Gen. Andis Dilans, Latvia’s second-in-command in chief and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“This is really a cornerstone of democracy,” he said in an interview in the Latvian capital Riga.

“Therefore, we did not just look at this as the war-fighting power of the conscription system, but looked at the connection between the civilians and the military in times of crisis and war.”

Sky News was invited to visit the training base in southeastern Latvia, close to the border with Belarus, a close ally of Russia. There, a mix of conscripts and other new recruits were undergoing three weeks of basic training with the National Guard.

The National Guard is a branch of the military made up of volunteers. During the war they provided support to professional troops.

“Bam! Bam! Bam!” Recruits practiced responding to ambushes on a muddy shooting range surrounded by woods, shouting, holding rifles and imitating the sounds of gunfire.

Image: British Foreign Secretary Grant Shapps said there were ‘absolutely no’ plans for conscription.

One group of soldiers provided cover, stopping as a second group advanced, then taking turns providing cover as their comrades advanced.

Armed forces, close to where an imaginary enemy had launched an ambush, would throw imaginary grenades and hit the ground, bracing for what would be a fatal impact if real, before moving forward to launch a counterattack.

Eduard, 18, was one of seven conscripts out of about 20 at the training ground. All seven men were not ordered to serve, but were volunteer conscripts.

“I think every man in the world should at least try military service,” Eduard said.

Conscripts can undergo solid training for 11 months or five years between civilian lives.

Eduard said he chose the latter so he could continue his studies.

Asked what he would do if Russia attacked, the young man said, “I will defend my country.”

The second conscript, Maxim (21 years old), was also enthusiastic about the limited time in uniform.

“Everyone can experience the emotions and experiences of military life and, if they like it, join the military full-time,” he said.

A total of 39 trainees were receiving basic training at the ROK Armed Forces Latgalia 3rd Brigade Meza Makevich Base.

Divided into small units of 9 to 12 people, they train, eat, and sleep together.

It starts at 6 AM and ends at 11 PM every day.

Image: Major General Andis Dilans says everyone has a 'duty' to serve in the military.

Trainees sleep in bunk beds in temporary dormitories lined up in a single-story hangar. The second hanger has a concession stand serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Every morning they sing the national anthem on the parade ground in front of three tall flagpoles displaying the colors of Latvia, NATO and Ukraine. The war in that country is a constant reminder of why all three Baltic states are making so much effort to mobilize. people.

One instructor, a career soldier, sipping soup from a bowl during his lunch break, expressed his views on conscription.

“I think the most important thing is to awaken the desire to protect and defend our country,” said Sergeant Gunnars Bransis, 36.

“[It is] “It’s about awakening the patriot in them so they can have the courage to face their enemies if necessary.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-and-other-nato-allies-urged-to-consider-conscription-as-ukraine-war-enters-third-year-13079348 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

