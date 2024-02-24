US Navy orders Swiftships to stop work on its landing craft program





The U.S. Navy has ordered the builder of its Landing Craft Utility 1700 program to stop work and has decided to terminate the contract, shipbuilder Swiftships told Defense News, after years of challenges and disagreements over the program.

The shipyard has laid off nearly 100 workers tied to the LCU program since January and is considering actions to challenge the Navy's termination of the contract, hoping to return to a settlement process.

Swiftships, a small company based in Louisiana, won the LCU competition in March 2018, with the Navy awarding an $18 million contract for detailed design and construction of the first craft. The yard also received follow-on contracts, one in 2019 worth $26.7 million for the next two boats, and another in 2020 worth $50.1 million for four more.

These craft transport Marines and their ground equipment and weapons from amphibious ships to shore and back. These are slower but heavier connectors, compared to Ship to Shore connectors which move at higher speeds but carry less weight.

The Swiftships contract included options to build up to 32 of the total number of craft needed to replace the Navy's Vietnam-era LCU inventory.

In September 2023, the Navy awarded another LCU contract to Alabama-based Austal USA. The contract called for the construction of three craft for $91.5 million, a significantly higher unit cost than the Swiftships contract and options for nine more.

According to interviews and documents provided by Swiftships, Naval Sea Systems Command on November 9 discussed the possibility of ending the program.

NAVSEA wrote that the shipyard was not making progress in LCU production and proposed reaching a settlement that would involve Swiftships handing over parts and materials delivered by its suppliers. On Jan. 24, NAVSEA issued a stop work order on the program, according to documentation provided by Swiftships, and on Feb. 20, the command formally notified the shipyard of its decision to terminate the contract.

In its notification to Swiftships, NAVSEA wrote that the first three craft were supposed to be delivered by June, September and December 2023, but are still incomplete. NAVSEA declined to comment to Defense News.

Years of challenges

Swiftships CEO Shehraze Shah told Defense News there has long been turbulence in the program. Indeed, he said, the Navy and Swiftships had not agreed on a final design two years into the program, and a third-party design agent was hired to complete the design, but continued to make changes. Shah pointed to these problems as reasons why construction could not move forward on time.

Jeff Leleux, president of the yard, said the Navy and Swiftships took nearly a year to settle a request for an equitable adjustment needed to realign the costs and schedule associated with the contract due to delays during which Swiftships and its suppliers went months without payment. .

Once the new schedule was set, said John Messinger, Swiftships' director of proposals and contracts, the yard realized that one of the design changes made by the third-party design agent would require the company to remove the system from cooling the engine and reinstalling part of the piping. on the machine, for example.

Executives said they were late, but claim the Navy did not negotiate with them in good faith because of design and supply chain challenges.

The issue caught the attention of lawmakers much earlier. In September 2022, Republican Representatives Clay Higgins of Louisiana and Neal Dunn of Florida wrote a letter to the secretaries of the Navy and the Department of Homeland Security to discuss their concerns about work being outsourced to smaller yards and given to Austal USA.

In addition to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter said, SwiftShips informed Congress of unnecessary complications related to the Navy's handling of the LCU-1700 contract. These complications include four program manager transitions since contract signing, unnecessary stop work orders, delayed payments to SwiftShips and material suppliers, and serious design delays. SwiftShips has continually struggled to acquire materials because the Navy has waived its contractual obligation to pay material suppliers.

The letter said the Navy informed Congress in April 2022 of its intention to award Austal the LCU work without officially restarting the program, even though Austal had not yet opened its steel ship production line at that time . The Alabama shipyard had previously only built aluminum ships, but began establishing a steel construction line following a $50 million Defense Production Act grant in 2020 .

