The Shamima Begum judgment proves this: Some British citizens are less equal than others | Joey Williams





The Court of Appeal ruled this morning that Shamima Begum was legally stripped of her British citizenship. The 24-year-old's citizenship was first revoked in 2019. She appealed that decision before the Special Immigration Appeals Board last year but lost. This latest ruling may mean the end of her hopes of returning home. Considering the young woman's circumstances, even though all three of her children are dead, she lives in a refugee camp called a mini-caliphate, thought of only periodically by her compatriots. It would be foolish to guess her level of resilience or desperation to be condemned and forgotten again.

The judge was careful to emphasize that it was reasonable to have for the Begum that the verdict did not express any comment on sympathy or anything unlawful in Sajid Javid's decision to deprive her. The ruling did not take into account that Begum may have been groomed and trafficked, putting her in breach of Britain's anti-slavery protections, an argument on her appeal.

As Josh Baker painstakingly documented last year in his podcast documentary Shamima Begum Return from Isis, it's hard to imagine what grooming and trafficking would mean if it weren't for what happened to the Begum. She left the UK at the age of 15, and her lawyers have highlighted her numerous failures by the state Begums School, the Met Police and Tower Hamlets Council to allow her to go all the way to Turkey. The country's failures go beyond ours, as her entry into Syria was reportedly facilitated in part by a Canadian intelligence source.

But details from her arrival in Raqqa make it clear that many of her handlers were motivated by sexual exploitation. She and her two friends, Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana, married Islamic State fighters as soon as possible. Abase and Sultana are now dead. Clearly, anti-slavery protection was viewed as a secondary concern to national security. If such protection does not carry security risks, how much protection does it really have for you?

Even in a parallel universe where 15 is the age of criminal liability and girls who are tricked into living under drudgery and control are not considered human trafficking, there are deeper issues that concern us all.

The first is the idea that Begum cannot return because she poses too great a threat to national security. The idea that the combined might of Britain's justice and police forces is no match for a 24-year-old girl who is easily identifiable and whose whereabouts will probably be known for the rest of her life is an abdication of the nation's duty. If we cannot keep ourselves safe from the Begum, how can we deal with an enemy who has not renounced fundamentalism and whose identity is still unknown?

The second is the argument in the original case that Begum did not become stateless because she theoretically acquired Bangladeshi citizenship. Former Supreme Court Justice Jonathan Sumption called it a legal fiction. She had never been to her country, had no connection with it, and in any case, Bangladesh cut her off. This is the case for many people whose citizenship has been revoked under UK nationality laws. It is assumed that citizenship can be acquired elsewhere as a purely legal measure, with no practical application.

It is Congress that solves the problem. The court cannot question the law. And it is up to all of us to think about what this means. Because the principles are very strict. This means that any of us who have foreign-born parents have citizenship that is more contested and unstable than those whose parents were not born abroad. You don't have to join a terrorist death cult to find that creepy.

