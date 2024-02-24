US plane intercepts small, non-threatening balloon over Utah





SALT LAKE CITY A small, non-threatening balloon seen flying over the mountainous western United States was intercepted Friday by a fighter jet over Utah, according to the American Aerospace Defense Command North.

NORAD fighter pilots sent in the morning to investigate the balloon determined that it was unmaneuverable and did not pose a threat to national security, spokesman John Cornelio said. The ball was still in the air, under close observation.

NORAD, a joint military command responsible for defending the airspace over the United States and Canada, did not say where the balloon came from or why it was flying over Utah and Colorado.

There has been increased interest in reports of balloon overflights after the military identified and ultimately shot down a large white Chinese spy balloon that was passing through much of the country last year. But officials said the balloon intercepted Friday was not sent by a foreign adversary and posed no threat to U.S. aviation or security.

NORAD said it continued to coordinate with the Federal Aviation Administration to track and monitor the balloon, which was detected at an altitude ranging between 43,000 feet (13,100 meters) and 45,000 feet (13,700 meters), Cornelio said. NORAD declined to say where the pilots encountered it in Utah.

Initial reports of the balloon sighting had sparked concern among lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana, who said their offices were monitoring the situation. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's office said it had been in contact with local military officials.

The Chinese balloon that was shot down last year off the coast of South Carolina after a week-long flight over several military sites was part of a global surveillance program that Beijing has been carrying out for several years. According to the Pentagon, it was equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to collect intelligence signals, the Biden administration said.

China denied conducting military surveillance and said it was a civilian balloon that accidentally veered off course while collecting weather data. After the plane was shot down, Chinese officials said they reserved the right to take further action and criticized the United States for its gross overreaction and serious violation of international practices.

Similar spy balloons linked to the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of China's ruling Communist Party, have been detected floating on five continents. Last month, Taiwan's Defense Ministry detected four Chinese balloons, three of which were believed to be flying over a key air base.

