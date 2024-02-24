



Reform UK will try to capitalize on the momentum from its third-place finish in opinion polls and the last two by-elections by putting forward new policies and candidates at a rally in Doncaster on Saturday.

The right-wing populist party's vetting team is combing through prospective lawmakers' past social media posts after candidates were suspended for racist and offensive comments, causing havoc for Ukip and the Brexit party.

Reform this week sacked candidates Henry and Tame after they compared transgender and non-binary people to Hitler and denounced gay pride as a sin in online posts.

But claims that the party is a haven for conspiracy theorists and extremists continue as it aims to maintain its electoral momentum, polling 13% in a YouGov voting intention survey on Thursday.

An analysis by the Guardian of Reform UK of candidates already selected shows that while work is underway to remove the online pages of those who have made controversial comments, many remain on party websites .

This includes Tony Glover, the candidate for Poplar and Limehouse, who falsely stated in his profile that Labor MP Apsana Begum had joined extremist causes such as Hamas.

Begum said: These false and defamatory claims are not only Islamophobic, but they further add to the situation I am facing in relation to increasing far-right threats to my safety, including death threats.

The rise in Islamophobia in the UK is alarming. I will always stand up for my constituents who are multiracial, multicultural, and of all faiths, and no one is against that toxicity.

Along with veterans of previous Brexit-era predecessors, the reform candidates also include detractors of globalists, a term seen elsewhere as an anti-Semitic trope. Jewish groups have criticized Nigel Farage for using the term, but Reform UK sources said they rejected the idea that discomfort with the Davos agenda was in any way anti-Semitic.

Other British reform candidates on the party's website warn of apocalypse, an abstract term that emerged at the World Economic Forum but has taken on a life of its own among conspiracy theorists.

In other cases, candidate profiles were removed from party websites, including one who described climate breakdown as benign. A separate candidate, Newark's Robert Hall-Palmer, echoed Britain's reform leadership's hostility to net zero, which he described as a dangerous false ideology that could only do harm. But in previous versions of his profile, he said the role of human activity in the climate crisis was exaggerated, falsely claimed the United Arab Emirates had questioned climate change science at Cop28, and backed what he called Russia's theory about hydrocarbons. .

Reform leader Richard Tice sacked Henley and Thame this week and told GB News the candidates were being rigorously vetted. They were all told not to do this. And if you do, you will be fired. It's as simple as that.

The rally in Doncaster comes just days before Thursday's Rochdale by-election. Here the party will be hoping former Labor MP Simon Danczuk will make a strong showing amid Labour's disarray. Reform Chairman Emeritus Farage had not yet been announced among the speakers as of noon on Friday. A few days ago he appeared with former Tory leader Liz Truss at a right-wing conference in the US, sparking speculation he could ultimately rejoin the Conservative Party.

New research published on Friday by the More in Common think tank highlights that it is Farage, not Tice, who is attracting voters to reform. The poll also showed that, unlike other groups of voters, the single issue of immigration is the reason people support reform.

For six in ten British Reform voters, immigration policy was the biggest reason they voted for the party. A quarter of British Reform voters back the party in its support for Farage, while just 7% do so in support of Tice.

Unlike lockdowns and reform policies on climate change, polls show that these priorities are at the bottom of the list of reasons for voting for reform, with many people voting in favor of vaccines. Additionally, a fifth of voters think addressing the climate crisis should be a top priority for the next government.

Nonetheless, the party remains a threat to the Conservative Party and other members of the House of Commons, including Luke Tryl, who said its decent poll performance came overwhelmingly from disillusioned 2019 Conservative voters.

But having the reforms sidelined at the general election through the kind of deal the Brexit Party struck with Boris Johnson would only bring very little benefit to the Conservatives. He said only a quarter would return to the Conservatives if reform was not an option.

