USWNT vs. Argentina: Match Recap and Stats





CARSON, Calif. (February 23, 2024) The United States women's national team continued its strong form at the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup W with a 4-0 victory over Argentina. Forward Jaedyn Shaw stole the show with two goals in the first 17 minutes before forward Alex Morgan scored her second goal in as many games as the United States recorded an important victory to take control of Group A and secure their place for the round of 16 of the first edition. edition of this tournament.

The United States will conclude its group match against Mexico at Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday, February 26 (10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT) in a battle for first place in the group and a favorable quarterfinal matchup just on the road at BMO Stadium.

United States interim head coach Twila Kilgore made 10 changes to the starting lineup that opened the tournament against the Dominican Republic with midfielder Korbin Albert playing a fantastic first 45 minutes – the only player to keep her place in the starting lineup.

The United States once again possessed the ball extremely well, moving the bunkered Argentine defense with quick passes and accumulating a narrow 20-3 margin. The U.S. probably left a few goals on the table, but was never really troubled by the Argentine attack over the course of the 90 minutes.

In its first match against Argentina in official competition, the countries having met four times before, with the United States winning the quartet of friendlies, the USWNT picked up where it left off against the Republic Dominican, creating dangerous chances in the area while Morgan almost took a penalty in the fifth minute.

The relentless U.S. attack broke in the 10th minute when midfielder Lindsey Horan, captaining the team for the 19th time, won a free kick on the left wing, then quickly teed up Shaw on goal , taking the Argentine defense by surprise. The 19-year-old forward rushed to the net and carefully placed her shot under Argentina goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros and inside the near post to take a 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later, Shaw grabbed her second goal, putting the exclamation point on a fluid team move engineered by the vision and passing of Horan and midfielder Rose Lavelle, crashing a full volley into the net for a spectacular goal. Morgan joined the party 81 seconds later, heading a looping header off a Casey Krueger cross past Oliveros to give the United States a 3-0 lead.

The USWNT took that lead into the halftime break and deep into the second half before Horan ended the night with a penalty goal in the 77th minute after Argentina's Miriam Mayorga was whistled for a handball in the box, his second warning of the match, which left the South Americans with just 10 players for the final minutes of the match. The United States was unlucky not to get at least three more shots on goal in the match, with Argentine defenders hitting the American players on several free kicks, while Horan was brought down on the inside corner from the penalty area in the second half.

GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW:

USA Jaedyn Shaw (Lindsey Horan), 10th minute: Horan committed a foul on the left wing and cleverly passed the ball to Shaw while the Argentine players protested to the referee. Alone on goal after the quickly executed free kick, Shaw skillfully took the goalkeeper out before sliding her shot inside the left post. United States 1, ARG 0

USA Jaedyn Shaw (Rose Lavelle), 17th minute: Attacking once again on the left side, the USA managed to play in a tight space with Crystal Dunn spotting Horan with a lifted pass. Horan sent a through ball to Lavelle on the overlap and the Cincinnati native curled a peach of a cross into the heart of the Argentinian box. Shaw met the ball in stride to power an unstoppable volley into the right side of the goal. United States 2, ARG 0

United States Alex Morgan (Casey Krueger), 19th minute: After an initial attack was thwarted, Krueger recovered the loose ball, beat a defender and pushed away a cross into the penalty area. Morgan read the ball perfectly and jumped to send the ball over the goalkeeper and into the right side of the net. United States 3, ARG 0

United States Lindsey Horan (Penalty Kick), 77th minute: A promising American attack fired a shot near the top of the box for Jenna Nighswonger, but it was blocked by the arm of Argentina's Miriam Mayorga, her second yellow card of the match after a previous tackle on Horan. As fate would have it, it was Horan who stepped up for the next penalty, and the American captain calmly converted her shot to end the score. USA 4, ARG 0 FINAL

Additional Notes: The USWNT is now 5W-0D-0L against Argentina and 1W-0D-0L in official competition. Jaedyn Shaw scored her second and third career goals to record her first multi-goal game. She becomes the 15th player in USWNT history to score three or more goals in her first six international appearances and the youngest to ever do so, at 19 years and 95 days old. With his two first-half goals, Shaw now has four goals in his first six caps, tied for third among all players in USWNT history through their first six games. Only Brandi Chastain (7) and Sydney Leroux (6) have scored more in their first six appearances for the USWNT. Shaw is the seventh teenager in USWNT history to score multiple goals in a game. Cindy Parlow Cone had the most multi-goal games as a teenager with four, followed by Mia Hamm and Christie Welsh with three each and one each from Danielle Fotopoulos, Mallory Swanson, Olivia Moultrie and now Shaw. Shaw is also the fifth youngest player to score for the USWNT in a competitive match after Tiffany Robert, Mallory Swanson, Olivia Moultrie and Mia Hamm. This is only the second time in USWNT history and the first time since 1991 that teenagers have scored in three consecutive games. Shaw scored in the December 5 win over China PR, 18-year-old Olivia Moultrie scored twice against the Dominican Republic and now Shaw has scored tonight against Argentina. This is the first time in USWNT history that two different teenagers have scored consecutive goals after Olivia Moultrie scored twice on February 20 against the Dominican Republic. Prior to the tournament, Morgan had scored twice in his last 18 appearances for the USWNT. She scored two goals in less than 72 hours to open the tournament. It was Morgan's 123rd career goal who scored in consecutive matches for the first time since the summer of 2022 when she scored the game-winner against Canada in the Concacaf W Championship match on July 18 and then scored again in the United States' next match against Nigeria on September 3. It was Horan's 32nd career goal. She now has three goals in her last four appearances. Horan has scored at least one goal in each of the last 10 calendar years dating back to 2015, the longest active streak of any current USWNT player. Horan also notched her 35th career assist (on Shaw's first goal), which tied her with Cindy Parlow Cone for 17th in USWNT history. It was also his sixth career game totaling both a goal and an assist. Casey Krueger's assist on Morgan's goal was the fifth of his career and his first since September 2021 against Paraguay and the first since the birth of his son in July 2022. Krueger also had an assist in the last United States' match against Argentina in 2021. Lavelle's assist was the 22nd of her career and first since setting up Horan's goal against the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup in FIFA 2023. Casey Murphy earned a clean sheet in her 18th international appearance and is coming off a 2023 campaign in which she recorded a shutout in each of her six starts. Murphy's seven-game streak is tied for the longest of her career and her 13 total shutouts place her alone in possession of sixth all-time in USWNT history ahead of Cup veterans of the world Mary Harvey and Saskia Webber. With three goals in the first 30 minutes tonight and two goals in the first 30 minutes against the Dominican Republic, the USWNT has now scored as many goals in the first half hour of play (5) as in all of 2023 The United States' goals in 2024 have come from the penalty spot, compared to just one penalty goal in 2023. -UNITED STATES WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Women's National Team vs. Argentina Date: February 23, 2024 Competition: Concacaf W Gold Cup Group AV Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, Calif. Attendance: 8,315 Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. PT (10:15 p.m. ET) Weather: 62 degrees, cloudy

Summary of scores: 1 2 FUSA 3 1 4ARG 0 0 0

USA Jaedyn Shaw (Lindsey Horan) 10th minuteUSA Jaedyn Shaw (Rose Lavelle) 17USA Alex Morgan (Casey Krueger) 19USA Lindsey Horan (Penalty Kick) 77

Lineups: United States: 18-Casey Murphy; 20-Casey Krueger (23-Emily Fox, 61 years old), 12-Tierna Davidson, 4-Naomi Girma, 19-Crystal Dunn (3-Jenna Nighswonger, 61 years old); 15-Korbin Albert (14-Emily Sonnett, 46 years old), 10-Lindsey Horan (captain), 16-Rose Lavelle; 8-Jaedyn Shaw (17-Sam Coffey, 78), 7-Alex Morgan (11-Sophia Smith, 46), 22-Trinity RodmanUnused substitutions: 1-Alyssa Naeher, 21-Jane Campbell, 2-Abby Dahlkemper, 5- Becky Sauerbrunn, 6-Lynn Williams, 9-Midge Purce, 13-Olivia Moultrie Head Coach: Twila Kilgore

ARG: 12-Laurina Oliveros; 4-Julieta Cruz (18-Celeste Dos Santos, 84), 13-Sophia Braun, 14-Miriam Mayorga (Capt.) (Ejected, 75), 3-Eliana Stabile; 6-Aldana Cometti, 5-Vanina Preininger, 17-Camila Gomez Ares (8-Daiana Falfan, 84 years old), 7-Romina Nuez; 19-Mariana Larroquette (15-Maricel Pereyra, 84), 11-Yamila Rodriguez (9-Estefania Palomar, 37) (2-Adriana Sachs, 84)Unused substitutes: 1-Vanina Correa, 10-Dalila Ippolito, 16-Marianela Szymanowski, 20-Chiara Singarella, 21-Catalina Roggerone, 22-Nina Nicosia Head coach: Germn Portanova

Summary of statistics: USA / ARG Shots: 20 / 3 Shots on goal: 9 / 1 Saves: 1 / 5 Corners: 8 / 1 Fouls: 13 / 12 Offside: 4 / 1

Misconduct Summary:ARG Miriam Mayorga (Attention) 45 + 5USA Jaedyn Shaw (Attention) 58ARG Aldana Cometti (Attention) 65ARG Miriam Mayorga (Attention) 75ARG Miriam Mayorga (Ejection) 75

Officials: Referee: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin (CAN) Assistant referee 1: Chantal Boudreau (CAN) Assistant referee 2: Gabrielle Lemieux (CAN) 4th official: Carly Shaw-Maclaren (CAN) VAR: Drew Fischer (CAN) AVAR 1: Benjamin Pineda (CRC)

US Soccer Insiders Woman of the Match: Jaedyn Shaw

