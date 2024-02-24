UK weather: Travel disruptions feared as yellow warning for rain issued | uk news





The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain.

The warning, which applies to southeast England, said up to 40mm of rain could fall.

It runs from 3pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst urged people to be “cautious” if traveling to southern counties during the day on Sunday.

The Met Office warned that train and bus services were likely to be delayed or canceled and driving conditions could be difficult.

A separate yellow warning is in place for the south west, including Exeter and Truro, from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.

Image: Warning in effect from Sunday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

The National Weather Service said flooding could occur and damage buildings.

Mr Dewhurst said: “We are watching the low pressure system move into southern England and the counties of Wales through Sunday and Monday.”

“There will also be heavy rain and strong winds. This rain is falling on saturated ground and could cause localized flooding problems.”

There were 57 flood warnings in place across England as of 12.30pm on Saturday, with 183 flood warnings in place.

The Environment Agency said parts of North Yorkshire and southern England could experience groundwater flooding over the next five days.

Earlier this week, heavy rain poured on already saturated land, forcing schools to close and flooding roads and railways.

2:24 Couple rescuers trapped in floods

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said there were “lively, active showers” across southern, central and eastern England on Thursday.

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Council said several schools were closed due to rising flood levels and “dangerous road conditions”.

About 33mm of rain was recorded in Broadstairs, Kent, and hail and showers fell from western Scotland to Cornwall.

The strongest winds hit the English Channel, with gusts of 63mph recorded in Portland, Dorset, and 59mph on the Isle of Wight.

