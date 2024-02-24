Reviews | An American call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza





He could make clear that Israelis face a stark choice: an endless war that would only create more Hamas-like militants and turn more Americans against Israel, or the post-Gaza plan proposed by the Americans and the Arabs, which includes international funding for rehabilitation. of Gaza and peace with Saudi Arabia.

Although Israelis may not be in the mood to consider a Palestinian state and the depth of their fury with Hamas is unknown, Mr. Biden has earned considerable trust from them through his decades of support unwavering.

Speaking directly to Israelis could prove more fruitful than talking to Mr. Netanyahu, who has distanced himself from the Biden administration and become an obstacle to any form of lasting peace. On the contrary, its far-right allies are escalating tensions with the Palestinians. Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extremist who serves as national security minister, has, for example, proposed severely limiting Palestinian and Arab Israeli worshipers at the Aqsa mosque during Ramadan. These restrictions, at a site Israelis call the Temple Mount, would undoubtedly fuel more anger and violence as Ramadan begins in early March.

President Biden and his administration could do much more, including continuing diplomatic efforts toward a humanitarian ceasefire that would alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians and allow remaining hostages to return to their families. It could also do more to demonstrate the Americas' commitment to the two-state solution, the only path to lasting peace, by proposing a Security Council resolution to that effect. According to Mr. Indyk, it would be difficult for Israel or the Palestinians to resist Arab support and a unanimous vote.

Of course, none of this will be enough to quell the global outcry over the consequences of the wars on the Palestinians, nor to silence the American left's fierce criticism of Mr. Biden. At the same time, any measures aimed at putting pressure on Israel also carry political risks. This is a time when there are no good policy options for Mr. Biden; this is therefore a time when leadership is essential. Allowing this conflict to continue unchecked is no longer acceptable, and the United States alone has the power and influence to do what needs to be done.

The Times is committed to publishing a diversity of letters to the editor. We would love to know what you think about this or any of our articles. Here are a few tips. And here is our email: [email protected].

Follow The New York Times Opinion section on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Threads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/24/opinion/gaza-ceasefire.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos