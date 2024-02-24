Don't be cheesey: UK proposals could change the names of dairy alternatives | Food and Beverage Industry





Dairy alternatives such as I Cant Believe Its Not Butter and Alpros This Is Not M*lk may have to change their names after strict new rules are imposed to prevent shoppers confusing plant-based dairy products with real dairy products.

With trading standards officials thought to be on the verge of publishing new guidance, including a ban on the use of words and phrases such as m*lk, cheeze and not milk on labels, the British Plant-Based Foods Alliance (PbFA) is expected to meet with the Environment Secretary next week. Make a final appeal to intervene.

In a letter to Steve Barclay, PbFA chief executive Marisa Heath said she would set out concerns, including the risk that prices could rise due to disruption. We will ask you to remove the guidance and review the regulations.

This is a bad move at a time when consumers should be encouraged to make more sustainable choices, Heath said. Heath suggested the crackdown would harm the wider food industry.

Major retailers will have to change the names of their own brands of plant-based products, she said. This will result in unnecessary time and financial costs for an industry that is already doing its best despite a livelihood crisis. This may also affect consumer prices.

Ian Hepburn, marketing director at Upfield UK and Ireland, who makes you believe it's not butter, said the spread has been in millions of refrigerators across the UK for almost 35 years. He said it was incredible that anyone would be confused.

In 2023, not a single complaint of consumer confusion was received. We are dismayed by these proposed restrictions, which do nothing more than add bureaucracy to outdated EU law.

The latest version of the guidance, dated January 2024, seen by the Guardian, has not been relaxed despite concerns raised by the plant-based food industry. Last year, Greenpeace claimed the dairy industry had lobbied for the rules to be implemented, citing government and dairy sector documents.

The so-called draft opinion was prepared by the Food Standards and Information Focus Group (FSIFG), the main group of trading standards officers, but enforcement of legislation on dairy labeling and marketing standards is the responsibility of local authorities and trading standards officers. on their behalf.

FSIFG explains: Technological innovations are creating products that offer alternatives to traditional animal foods. It is important to clearly distinguish and understand products and not confuse nutritional differences.

The document states that plant-based brands must not use homonyms, asterisk characters, or other puns. Words such as whole are also prohibited. Analysts said using fun names like m!lk or m*ilk has historically been a way to encourage people to use plant-based products.

Experts said foods such as custard cream, salad cream and cream crackers were exempt from the rule, but terms such as soy yogurt and vegan mozzarella should not be used. Instead, they offer a soy dessert fermented with live cultures and literally vegan soft white balls with a light cheesy flavor.

Once the guidance is finalized at the next meeting of FSIFG's business expert group, it will be shared with trading standards officers across the country. Without a change of heart, businesses fear restrictions could be in place until Easter. If a complaint is made, we may be subject to enforcement action, including having to change the brand name or packaging.

Bryan Carroll, Oatly's general manager for the UK and Ireland, said it was frankly insulting to assume people couldn't tell the difference. Did Britain really want to be the country with the strictest rules on how to describe food and drink? He added:

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “This is a draft opinion from a body independent of the government. There are no plans to change existing laws in this area.

