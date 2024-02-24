Britain's Conservatives suspend lawmaker who said Islamists control London mayor | islamophobia news





Lee Anderson is now set to be elected as an independent member of parliament after receiving criticism for his comments.

Britain's Conservative Party has suspended lawmaker Lee Anderson after he said London Mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by Islamists.

Khan, the first Muslim to become mayor of London and a member of the opposition Labor Party, is the subject of frequent criticism from the Conservative Party for his handling of security in the British capital, including regular pro-Palestinian marches.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside parliament on Wednesday in a chaotic vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the exact language to use.

House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle previously said some lawmakers had broken normal parliamentary procedures for voting because of threats of violence they had received because of their views on the conflict. British pro-Israel voices, such as Anderson, have attempted to portray the pro-Palestinian movement as dangerous, despite majorities of British respondents in several opinion polls supporting an end to Israel's attack on Gaza.

“I actually don’t believe that these Islamists have taken over our country,” Anderson said in an interview with TV channel GB News on Friday. But what I believe is that they have taken over Cannes and they have taken over London. He actually handed over our capital to his colleagues.

His comments sparked a barrage of criticism from across the political spectrum, with Labor leader Anneliese Dodds calling them overtly racist and Islamophobic.

Conservative business minister Nus Ghani, senior backbencher Sajid Javid and Tory colleague Gavin Barwell were among senior Tory figures who joined the complaint, with Barwell calling the comments a vile slur.

The Muslim Council of Britain said they were disgusting and extremist.

Khan, who regularly speaks about the importance of fighting anti-Semitism, misogyny and homophobia, told reporters that he considered Anderson's comments racist and Islamophobic and would add fuel to the fire of anti-Muslim hatred.

Amid growing criticism of Anderson's comments on Saturday, the Conservatives said they had decided he could no longer represent them in parliament.

A spokesperson for Simon Hart, the government minister responsible for party discipline, said he had suspended the Conservative whip for Lee Anderson MP after he refused to apologize for his remarks yesterday.

Anderson, a former vice-chairman of the Conservative Party, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He will now sit as an independent member of the National Assembly.

A survey conducted by Savanta from February 16 to 18 found that 29% of Britons believe the Conservative Party has the most Islamophobia problems of any major political party.

Sayeeda Warsi, a Conservative senator and former co-chair, has previously said the Conservatives are institutionally Islamophobic.

Anderson's comments come amid a surge in Islamophobia incidents across the UK. A monitoring group said on Thursday that anti-Muslim hate incidents have more than tripled in Britain since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October.

Tell MAMA has since recorded 2,010 incidents, the highest number recorded in four months, according to a statement from the organization set up to monitor and report such incidents.

The latest figures show 600 incidents over the same period in 2022-2023, a 335% increase.

Tell MAMA director Iman Atta said he was deeply concerned about the impact of the war between Israel and Gaza on hate crime and social cohesion in the UK.

This rise in anti-Muslim hatred is unacceptable, and we want our political leaders to send a clear message that anti-Muslim hatred, like anti-Semitism, is unacceptable in our country.

