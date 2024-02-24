Sinking ship hit by Houthi missile leaves 18-mile oil slick in Red Sea, US officials say





A cargo ship that was hit by a Houthi ballistic missile on Monday has created an 18-mile-long oil slick in the Red Sea as it continues to take on water, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The M/VRubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-registered Lebanese ship, was carrying 41,000 tonnes of fertilizer when it was hit on Monday by one of two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi territory in Yemen.

U.S. Central Command said the ship is currently anchored while taking on water. The Houthis continue to show disregard for the regional impact of their indiscriminate attacks, threatening the fishing industry, coastal communities and food imports, US Central Command said.

One of the U.S. officials said the threat of further Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, combined with the water conditions, made it extremely difficult to safely access the ship and attempt to tow it home. to a port.

The damage to the Rubymar is potentially the greatest to a ship caused by an attack by the Houthis, who have targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for months.

It is still unclear what type of substance caused the slick.

U.S. Central Command said this week that the Rubymar sent a distress call after the attack and was assisted by a coalition warship and another merchant vessel, which took the crew to a neighboring port. to evacuate a ship after it was hit by the Houthis. Many ships hit by Houthi missiles were able to continue their journey.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Thursday that the Rubymar was taking on water as we speak.

This creates an environmental risk with all the fuel it carries leaking, Singh said. In addition to that, it was carrying, from what I understood, fertilizer. The Houthis therefore create an environmental risk directly in their own backyard.

CNN reported Friday that the Biden administration is struggling to stop ongoing Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, and that the group continues to build up its weapons stockpiles in Yemen, even as the United States has carried out significant strikes against the group. these last weeks.

Houthi attacks have continued for months, and despite several rounds of U.S.- and U.K.-led strikes against their capabilities, U.S. officials told CNN they do not know exactly how many weapons the militia still had.

The U.S. campaign against the Houthis appears to bear the hallmarks of many of these very circumscribed, sanitized campaigns of the past, where we seek to avoid causing them real suffering, a former U.S. military official told CNN.

Houthi attacks have increased in recent days; Singh said on Thursday that there had certainly been an increase in Houthi attacks over the past 72 hours. And while the Houthis said they were carrying out their attacks in support of the Palestinian people and targeting ships connected to Israel, many of the vessels attacked were instead connected to other countries.

Another ship hit by the Houthis on Monday, the M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged American bulk carrier, was carrying grain to Yemen. A CENTCOM statement on the attack said the Sea Champion had delivered humanitarian aid to Yemen 11 times over the past five years.

So, again, they're saying they're carrying out these attacks on ships connected to Israel, Singh said Thursday. These are ships that literally bring goods, services and aid to their own people, and create their own international problem.

