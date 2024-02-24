When will Nigel come back? Mass absences expected for Reform UK conference | british reform





On a sunny day at Doncaster Racecourse, those gathered for the biggest party conference in British reform history announced a program to save Britain, announcing a dizzying array of pledges to cut taxes and freeze non-essential immigration. But even though the sun was shining, the shadow of one figure seemed to hang over the proceedings.

There was a cheering atmosphere at the South Yorkshire gathering as they cheered leader Richard Tice's calls for an investigation into vaccine harms, a break with the World Health Organization and the sacking of headteachers who reject critical race theory.

However, it was acknowledged on the conference stage that there is still one big problem that remains unresolved. Barnsley South candidate David White admits he is regularly asked: When will Nigel come back?

Leaders of the British reform faction, which emerged from the Brexit Party after the last election, are showing optimism after winning 13% of the vote, the highest ever in the Wellingborough by-election. They believe national polls confirm that one in ten voters will support them.

Reform British leader Richard Tice at Doncaster Racecourse for the spring party meeting. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

But despite the progress, many reform supporters and concerned Tory lawmakers believe Nigel Farage's arrival could turn the party from a minor irritant to the Conservatives into an existential threat.

Stephen O'Neill, who traveled from Glasgow with his wife Sandra, said he hoped he would return. I don't think he will be the leader, but Farage certainly has the charisma and notoriety. Sandra added: Promotion is needed. That's what they don't get.

Charlotte, from Gloucestershire, was attracted to reform because of her dislike of the main political parties and was keen to see Farage return. She said she really wanted to meet him. He is good at his job and good at rallying a crowd. He can give all other leaders money well spent.

But there was also a perception among conference attendees that Farage's arrival could have double-edged consequences.

He is a polarizing figure, but that's because the media portrays him that way, said Colin, a former Tory voter from Lincolnshire. Colin said his former party no longer represented his views. I wish he would come back and help reform, but he doesn't necessarily have to be a candidate. The mainstream media circled like vultures to destroy him.

Richard Tice on stage at Doncaster. The party's program says its policies can save Britain. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The policy platform announced in Doncaster is huge, from abolishing inheritance tax to replenishing the fishing fleet. But many like-minded right-wing Conservatives believe Farage is essential for the reform revolt to matter.

One former minister said he was the only person with any political influence. He pointed to issues that seemed too technical and distant, such as the Brexit mechanism in Northern Ireland or interest on quantitative easing reserves provided to commercial banks.

Opinium's exclusive polling of the Observer sheds more light on the Farage factor. Reform UK recorded an approval rating of 10%, a level it has not seen for some time and similar to its share of the vote in the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections, which leaders praised as a breakthrough. Opinion polls also suggest that Farage's return would make the party a bigger draw, even though he appears unlikely to win the seat if he first gets through the post system.

Thais' net approval rating is -9, which is not bad compared to other leaders, but most voters have no opinion and he is still little known outside his party. Farage ranks at -19% among voters overall, but most have that view of him. Among Tory voters who still support the party, 39% support Farage. This suggests that the reforms could seriously damage Rishi Sunak if Farage comes to power. Currently, 42% of Tory voters say Farage's return would be better for reform.

All of this presents Farage with a dilemma. Should he return once again to a general election where he has disappointed so many times before? Or should he spend his time, as he has recently, in America's lucrative media circles, commenting on his longtime ally Donald Trump's campaign for the White House? The latter choice also leaves open the bigger prize of joining the Tories in a leadership search if they suffer a heavy defeat in the general election. Farage remains tight-lipped.

Another problem with reform is that there are also divisions on the right, who believe the Tories are going in the wrong direction. Some chose a fresh start through reform, while others wanted to stay within the Tory tent and pull further to the right. This is a tactic being pursued by several MPs and former Tory donors.

British Reform rosettes are being sold at party conferences. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

For this group, growing support for reform is the evidence they need to push Sunak in their direction. “I hear from voters that they want the Conservative government to be more conservative,” a senior figure on the right said. They resent the drift of society. It's a kind of modernism they don't like. They do not like some of the characteristics of modern Britain, its atomization and the decline of its traditional structures. That's what they hate the most and they think the government should do something about it. The Tories need to be more Tory. Stop parroting liberal leftist nonsense.

Sunak's team insists they are comfortable with Reform's recent achievements, despite being achieved without Farage. One thing that surprised us in Wellingborough was that the reforms had not worked out as well as we had thought, one source said. I remember in 2014 when Ukip won 60% on Claxon. It has now become very clear that a vote for reform is essentially a vote for Keir Starmer, so that vote could come back to us. [at a general election].

The increasingly miserable liberal wing of the Tory party believes there are factors influencing the concerns expressed about the threat of reform. “These are not panicked people,” said one former cabinet minister. These are the people who want to change the Tory Party to reform, or some version of it, and are seizing the opportunity to do so. Any sensible person will recognize that you can't simply add the Reform vote to the Tory vote and say it's a new coalition. You lost voters to the other side.

Those who say that this is evidence that we should leave the European Convention on Human Rights and start a campaign against it are, in my opinion, disingenuous in their language.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/24/nigel-farage-reform-uk-conference-doncaster-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos