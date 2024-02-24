Former US spies warned in 2020 that the Hunter Biden scandal had Russian fingerprints. They feel vindicated now.





Claims from the Justice Department this week that a longtime FBI informant sought to spread misinformation intended to harm President Joe Biden after speaking to Russian intelligence agents have shed light on an old debate:

To what extent, if at all, did the Russian government fabricate or amplify unproven allegations of corruption with Ukraine by Joe and Hunter Biden?

In a request to revoke his bond, prosecutors said former informant Alexander Smirnov, charged last week with lying to the FBI in 2020 when he said Joe Biden received a bribe from 5 million dollars, was actively peddling new lies that could impact the US elections after his meeting with the Russians. intelligence officials as recently as last fall.

The allegation that Smirnov was spreading new falsehoods about Joe Biden in the run-up to an election recalls an episode from the 2020 election, when the question of whether Russian spies were trying to defame Joe Biden was first raised .

Derogatory information, allegedly from Hunter Biden's laptop, had surfaced in a New York Post article. Shortly thereafter, 51 former intelligence officials signed and sent a warning letter to the media stating that the laptop story had all the classic hallmarks of a Russian information operation.

The letter continues: We would like to emphasize that we do not know whether the emails are authentic or not and that we have no proof of Russian involvement. Simply, our experience makes us deeply suspicious of the significant role that the Russian government played in this affair.

The laptop data included embarrassing photos of Hunter Biden with prostitutes and emails detailing his business dealings in Ukraine and China. Mainstream media outlets largely ignored it, while Twitter and Facebook placed restrictions on sharing the New York Post article.

After mainstream media outlets fact-checked portions of the laptop's contents, the letter became a subject of anger among Donald Trump and his supporters. They called the group of mostly Biden supporters spies who lie and accused them of election interference, saying their letter suppressed coverage of a story that made their candidate look bad.

The House Judiciary Committee summoned some of them for interviews under oath and released a report in May titled How Top Intelligence Community Officials and the Biden Campaign Worked to Mislead American Voters . Some have received death threats.

Alexander Smirnov, left, at the Las Vegas courthouse Tuesday.AP

Today, many of those former officials say they feel vindicated by the allegations against the FBI informant.

No public evidence has emerged indicating a Russian government role in how the laptop documents were made public. But the former officials say those documents fueled stories consistent with Russian efforts to accuse Biden of corruption that persist to this day and so they were justified in sounding the alarm.

This validates exactly what we were warning about, said Marc Polymeropoulos, a 26-year CIA veteran who oversaw operations involving Russia. Our warning was cautious. The Russians were going to push this narrative about Hunter Biden and corruption, to harm Joe Biden.

Polymeropoulos, who spent much of his career fighting terrorism, said he received emails saying he and his family should be hanged, as well as a barrage of senseless phone calls. Another signatory, former CIA operations officer John Sipher, claims to have also been targeted by threats.

Sipher said the group never claimed the information about Hunter Biden was fabricated, but that the story fit a narrative pushed by people with ties to Russian intelligence, including some who had met in Ukraine lawyer and Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani had provided the laptop's hardware to the New York Post.

This has always been an ugly political game from the beginning, Sipher said. Anyone who bothered to read the letter would realize that the focus was on warning against Russia's subversive efforts ahead of the 2020 elections.

He added: “Recent revelations show that we were prescient. As much as I would like to rejoice, the important problem remains the same foreign interference in American democracy and the unethical, cynical and disloyal behavior of the members of Congress charged with providing oversight of our important institutions.

Russell Dye, spokesperson for the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee, responded:

The Hunter Biden laptop was still real and still authenticated. They knew it, or should have known it, and they ran with their verifiable fake letter anyway. The people who signed the letter should feel no justification.

The Judiciary Committee report included excerpts from an interview with Michael Morell, the former acting director of the CIA, who said he asked Polymeropoulos to write the letter. Morell admitted doing so after being contacted by then-candidate Biden's senior foreign policy adviser Antony Blinken, who reported the story to the New York Post.

This revelation was called by Republicans further proof that the letter was a political maneuver. Most, if not all, of the signatories favored Biden over Trump in the 2020 election. Among them were James Clapper, who served as President Barack Obama's director of national intelligence, and Leon Panetta, CIA director and secretary of state. Obama's Defense.

There is no doubt that the letter helped Democrats dismiss the Biden family's corruption allegations. Biden cited it during a presidential debate when Trump raised the issue, saying there were 50 former national intelligence officials who said what he was accusing me of was a Russian plan.

But the signatories said they expressed a genuine concern that went beyond who would win the election. And it wasn't just these 51 former officials who worried about possible Russian attempts to defame Biden. NBC News reported in October 2020 that the CIA and other spy agencies had collected intelligence on Giulianis's dealings with suspected Russian intelligence agents as he researched Dirton Biden and relayed his findings to the White House from Trump.

U.S. intelligence agencies were not spying on Giuliani, but on people he spoke with, including Andrii Derkach, who had been identified by the Treasury Department as a Russian agent. In doing so, US intelligence agencies learned that Derkach and other Russian agents were in contact with Giuliani and wanted to provide him with information to try to discredit Joe Biden.

In this context, the appearance of the laptop around the same time aroused suspicion, not least because the New York Post reported obtaining the hardware from Giuliani, who had obtained it from the owner of a workshop Computer Repair of Delaware. The store owner said Hunter Biden brought it in and never got it back.

Items from the laptop became evidence in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, which ultimately resulted in two indictments charging him with tax and firearms crimes. He pleaded not guilty. A recent court filing by the lead prosecutor in the case, special counsel David Weiss, says investigators have authenticated the laptop's hardware and that a computer had been left at a store.

In August 2019, IRS and FBI investigators obtained a search warrant for tax violations against the defendant.[Hunter Biden]sApple iCloud account, the folder says. In response to this warrant, in September 2019, Apple produced backups of data from various defendants' electronic devices that it had backed up to its iCloud account. Investigators also subsequently came into possession of the accused's Apple MacBook Pro, which he had left at a computer store. A search warrant was also obtained for his laptop and the search results largely duplicated information investigators had already obtained from Apple.

It was Weiss who filed a complaint last week against Smirnov, accusing the informant of lying to the FBI when he relayed information that Joe and Hunter Biden had each accepted $5 million in bribes. dollars in 2015 from Ukrainian executives at Burisma, the company that paid millions of dollars to Hunter Biden. to sit on its board of directors.

NBC News reported that the corruption allegations were investigated and debunked by the Justice Department under the Trump administration. But they were now part of House Republicans' efforts to impeach Joe Biden. And the prosecutor who investigated, former Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, testified before the House Judiciary Committee in October that the FBI considered the informant a reliable source.

It is unclear when and why this changed. In a filing this week seeking to revoke Smirnov's bail, prosecutors said he repeatedly lied to his FBI agent after a 10-year relationship in which the two spoke almost every day and that he had numerous contacts with Russian agents. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. Hunter Biden's lawyers said in a filing that the lies alleged by the informants irreparably tainted the charges against him.

Smirnov's contacts with Russian officials affiliated with Russian intelligence services are not trivial, the filing said, adding that his efforts to spread misinformation about a candidate from one of the two major parties in the United States continue. This shows that the disinformation he is spreading is not limited to 2020. He is actively peddling new lies that could impact the US election after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November.

