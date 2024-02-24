I tried Chick-fil-A's British menu before anyone else. The fan-favorite British menu is better than McDonald's and KFC.





CHICK-FIL-A is set to open its first UK store in early 2025, giving fried chicken lovers an iconic alternative to KFC.

Ahead of the high street launch, The Sun visited the company's headquarters in Atlanta to see what the fuss was about.

5

The Sun's consumer reporter James Flanders visited Chick-fil-A headquarters in Atlanta to learn more about the brand.

Here we get a first taste of what's expected to be on the menu when the first location opens next year, with four more openings over the next two years.

Several signature items will be explored across the pond, from the chain's most popular menu item, the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, to nuggets and waffle fries.

Expanding the brand into the UK will also mean offering delicious but exotic options not normally available in the UK, including savory biscuits and ranch-flavored dipping sauces.

Sun Money's James Flanders loves fast food and can quickly list his orders from McDonald's to KFC.

So Chick-fil-A had big boots to fill to win over his taste buds.

Here he takes a closer look at what's set to shake up the UK's fast food industry in the future.

main menu

5

Chick-fil-A Nuggets (top left), Spicy Deluxe Sandwich (top right), Deluxe Sandwich (middle), Original Chicken Sandwich (bottom left), Grilled Nuggets (bottom right)

Chick-fil-A's fan-favorite Original Chicken Sandwich, a classic take on the fast-food main menu selection, is now available on UK menus.

The Original Chicken Chick-fil-A sandwich features freshly breaded boneless chicken breast, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil, toasted bread and dill pickle chips.

In fact, every item cooked in the chain's fryers is cooked using refined peanut oil. But don't panic if you're allergic to nuts.

Peanut oil is refined, bleached and deodorized, which means that proteins that can cause reactions are removed during processing.

Going back to the original sandwich – it's a really simple item composition.

Still, everything about this sandwich is delicious, and its taste is incomparable to similar products sold at McDonald's or KFC.

After taking one bite, I loved realizing how fresh and unprocessed the chicken breast was.

Unlike the chicken patties from other fast food chains, Chick-fil-A's meat seemed to fall apart like home-cooked chicken breast.

Knowing that it's not ultra-processed makes the whole sandwich taste better.

During a tour of the chain's headquarters, I watched chefs prepare chicken breasts by hand.

What I found most interesting was the fact that the chain refuses to pre-cook large quantities of meat.

This will ensure that no hot items are left under the heat lamp for more than 20 minutes.

For those looking for a bigger burger, the deluxe sandwich adds cheese, lettuce, and sliced ​​tomatoes.

Other featured items on the main menu include breaded nuggets and baked nuggets. It doesn't contain breadcrumbs, so it's perfect for people who can't eat gluten.

I love fried nuggets, but I'd say baked nuggets make a healthier addition without losing their great flavor.

A spicy deluxe sandwich is also due to hit UK menus in 2025.

It features chicken breast seasoned with a mix of spicy peppers.

I think this burger would compete well with the McDonald's McSpicy alternative, but with a cooler, more subtle feel.

breakfast menu

5

Chick-fil-A bite-sized hash browns (top), chicken biscuits (bottom left), and Chick & Mini (bottom right).

The breakfast menu is where Chick-fil-A's options are a little different than what we're normally used to here.

Muffins are also available, but the ‘biscuits’ are a fan favorite during breakfast hours.

In fact, this is where chicken biscuits come into play.

Seasoned chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit freshly baked in the restaurant.

I wasn't overly crazy about the look of this as I'm used to biscuits being eaten with a cup of tea rather than just a savory breakfast item.

However, American biscuits are reminiscent of good British scones, although less dense and crumbly.

I'm not much of a fan of savory scones and prefer scones with clotted cream and jam, but something about this breakfast item was delicious. Maybe it was the boneless chicken breast in the center.

If you want some protein but can't finish the entire sandwich, Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Minis may be a better option.

It features fried nuggets in warm mini yeast rolls lightly brushed with honey butter.

But the breakfast menu that surprised me was hash browns from a fast food chain.

I love bite-sized hashbrowns, and Burger King is currently the only place in the UK that delivers on this promise.

McDonald's hash browns are tasty, but not bite-sized, and I honestly believe they taste better when served in smaller portions.

salad and sides

5

Kale Crunch Salad (top left), Waffle Fried (top right), Mac and Cheese (bottom left), Cobb Salad (bottom right)

You might be thinking. Why should I go to a fast food chain to get a salad?

Well, you probably haven't before you've visited Chick-fil-A headquarters.

It's common to see videos of other fast food chains putting chopped, pre-washed salads into bins to prepare for customers.

But I was shocked to learn that at Chick-fil-A, all salads are hand-prepared in store and customizable.

I watched the chef prepare the chain's signature Cobb salad by taking whole romaine lettuce, peeling, washing and chopping it by hand.

The salad includes mixed greens topped with roasted corn kernels, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, chopped bacon, sliced ​​hard-boiled eggs, and grape tomatoes, and customers can add chicken nuggets to the whole or choose grilled chicken. there is.

It was delicious and nice to be able to customize it so freely.

And if you like dressing, Chick-fil-A offers a variety of combinations, from herb ranch to honey mustard, but I especially liked the avocado ranch dressing.

Other popular sides include kale crunch salad and mac and cheese.

But the absolute staple has to be the chain's waffle fries.

I have to admit that I love McDonald's French fries a ton, but the only thing that disappoints the traditional-looking fries is their ability to stick to dipping sauces.

But because Chick-fil-A's fries are waffle-shaped, all the dunk from that dip stays on the chip.

Like McDonald's, the fast food chain offers a variety of great dipping sauces, from barbecue to honey mustard to spicy sriracha.

But for me, Chick-fil-A's original sauce was the winner. It is said to be creamy, smoky and tangy, with hints of ranch, mustard and barbecue dishes.

Beverages and Snacks

5

Sunjoy (bottom left), strawberry milkshake (center), lemonade (bottom right)

Chick-fil-A is known for its lemonade, which comes in regular, diet, and strawberry varieties.

The original drink recipe contains just three ingredients: freshly squeezed lemon juice (including the pulp), pure cane sugar, and water, and is expected to launch across the pond next year.

Unlike the lemonade we're used to, Chick-fil-A's drink is simple and old-fashioned because it's completely carbonated.

Those who need a caffeine boost can get it from the chain's “Sunjoy” iced tea, which is half lemonade and half iced tea. It's not my favorite combination, but I'm sure some will like it.

The chain also sells a milkshake made with a big pump of Icedream (Chick-fil-A's version topped with creamy vanilla ice cream), topped with strawberry syrup, whipped cream and finished with glacé cherries.

I got the chance to make my own strawberry milkshake the Chick-fil-A way at the company's headquarters, and while it wasn't the best, it was delicious.

Freshly baked cookies and brownies are also on the menu for those with a sweet tooth.

What is Chick-fil-A?

CHICK-FIL-A is an American fast food restaurant specializing in chicken sandwiches.

The restaurant was originally founded as the Dwarf Grill in College Park, Georgia in 1946 before being renamed Chick-Fil-A in 1967.

The fast food chain operates more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states, primarily in the United States.

There are also branches in Puerto Rico and Canada.

Chick-fil-A also provides catering services for parties and events in the United States.

The brand has always been closed on Sundays since founder Truett Cathy decided in 1946.

Having worked in a restaurant that was open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Truett realized the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could have a day off, enjoy time with family and loved ones, or worship if they chose.

The move to expand into the UK comes after Chick-fil-A opened a temporary pop-up store in Reading in 2019.

But the city center restaurant closed in 2020 when its six-month lease expired.

This comes after the company's then-CEO Dan Cathy sparked controversy by speaking out against same-sex marriage.

There's no word yet on where Chick-fil-A plans to open its new UK restaurants, but the company told The Sun they will be located strategically across the UK to make the brand accessible to everyone.

Like the US, restaurants in the UK are closed on Sundays.

The chain's most popular menu items, including the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Nuggets and Waffle Fries and the Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, are all set to hit UK high streets in 2025.

Can you expect something unique?

Chick-fil-A's new British boss was tight-lipped when we asked for a full breakdown of everything to expect.

However, they hinted that certain items not available in the United States could be introduced to better suit the tastes of the British market.

This could include a new vegetarian sandwich that could help the company compete effectively with McDonald's, KFC and Burger King, which all offer vegetarian and vegan options.

The fast food giant told The Sun that all meat served here will be sourced locally from the UK and Ireland.

The same goes for eggs that promise to be cage-free.

For now, passionate fans of the chain will be keeping their fingers crossed to find out exactly what food will be served at the UK restaurant.

See what we learned in our exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Chick-fil-A's top-secret U.S. headquarters.

