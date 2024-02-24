Netanyahu's postwar plan for Gaza faces calls from U.S. and others





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's framework released Friday for a postwar order in Gaza appears to keep his government on a collision course with the United States and much of the rest of the world over the future of the enclaves.

Here are some of the main sticking points between what the Israeli leader has proposed and what other governments have said they want after the end of the Gaza war:

Palestinian state

The Biden administration and Arab states have called for Gaza and the occupied West Bank to be part of a future Palestinian state alongside Israel, arguing that decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be resolved with a possible two-state solution.

But Mr. Netanyahu's plans appear to rule out the possibility of a sovereign Palestinian state in the short term, saying Israel would maintain military control over all territory west of the Jordan River, including the enclave, indefinitely. It does not explicitly rule out the creation of a Palestinian state, but its wording would make the creation of an independent territory including Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank virtually impossible in the foreseeable future.

Gaza border with Egypt

Mr Netanyahu's cadre is calling for sealing Gaza's border with Egypt, with only the territory it passes through not controlled by Israel, to prevent what he described as cross-border smuggling. This would be done in coordination with Egypt and with the support of the United States, according to his proposal.

But it was unclear whether the Biden administration would support such a move. And it would likely increase tensions with Egypt: the Cairo government has called Israeli threats to send troops into a so-called buffer zone separating Gaza from the Egyptian-controlled Sinai Desert a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations .

Buffer

The framework envisions a safe space inside Gaza, along the border with Israel, to prevent another raid like that of October 7, when Hamas-led attackers crossed the border and killed some 1 200 people in Israel, according to Israeli officials. Israeli forces cleared the area, demolishing dozens of homes and razing factories, sparking international condemnation.

A United Nations expert has said the systematic demolition of Palestinian homes could constitute a war crime. The United States has rejected any permanent reduction in the size of Gaza's territory, although it has indicated it could support a temporary buffer zone, for example to allow displaced Israelis to return to border communities. Mr. Netanyahu said the zone should last as long as the need for security exists.

The Palestinian Authority

The Biden administration has called for a revitalized Palestinian Authority, led by aging leader Mahmoud Abbas, to take over Gaza after the Israeli withdrawal. The Palestinian body administers certain areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Mr. Netanyahu's proposal would instead see civilian administrative control in Gaza handed over to local actors with management experience who are not affiliated with countries or entities that support terrorism. This likely excludes Mr Abbass's government in its current form, which Mr Netanyahu has previously criticized in identical terms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/23/world/middleeast/israel-gaza-netanyahu-plan-war.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos