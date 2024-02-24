Balloon seen over southwest U.S. likely hobby and has left U.S. airspace, NORAD says





A balloon that the United States was tracking across the country has now left U.S. airspace and was likely a recreational balloon, NORAD said in a statement Saturday.

NORAD initially intercepted the balloon with fighter jets, but eventually continued to track it using ground radar systems.

After yesterday's fighter jet interceptions, and in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, the North American Aerospace Defense Command monitored the probable amateur balloon via ground radars until he leaves American airspace during the night. We have no additional information on the balloon, a NORAD spokesperson said in a statement.

The United States said Friday it was tracking a small balloon seen over the southwest and drifting east, but it did not appear to pose a threat, according to a statement from the United States' Aerospace Defense Command. North America.

The balloon is about 50 feet tall and carries a small 2-foot cube, according to a U.S. official. It is much smaller than a Chinese spy balloon shot down last year.

NORAD fighter jets observed the balloon Friday morning as it drifted over Utah. The fighters did not shoot down the balloon, but followed its movement as it floated over the United States.

The origin of the balloon is unclear, but the official stressed that it did not pose a threat to national security.

This balloon is significantly smaller than the Chinese spy balloon that crossed the United States in early 2023. That balloon, which was ultimately shot down off the coast of South Carolina, was 200 feet tall and carried a payload weighing more than a ton. The balloon carried solar panels, batteries, electronic devices and sensitive surveillance and communications equipment.

The Chinese spy balloon also used U.S. Internet service providers to send short periodic transmissions about its location and navigation to China. The balloon also flew at a much higher altitude, 60,000 feet, although it was still large enough to be visible from the ground. It was so large that administration officials decided not to shoot it down over the continental United States, where it could pose a risk to people and structures below.

