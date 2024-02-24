US and UK launch missile strikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen | hooti





The United States and Britain carried out strikes on 18 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, including underground weapons and missile storage facilities, as part of the latest military operation against the Iran-linked group, which continues to attack ships in the region.

The strikes targeted Houthi rebel targets across eight regions and included air defense systems, radar and helicopters, officials said.

The British Ministry of Defense (MoD) said four RAF Typhoon FGR4s, supported by two Voyager tankers, again took part in a deliberate coordinated attack on Houthi military installations in Yemen on Saturday 24 February. Bab al-Mandab, southern Red Sea, Gulf of Aden shipping and joint naval forces. RAF aircraft were assigned several targets located at two sites.

Intelligence analysis successfully identified several long-range drones that the Houthis used for reconnaissance and attack missions at a former surface-to-air missile battery base a few miles northeast of Sanaa.

Our aircraft used Paveway IV precision-guided bombs on the drones and launchers, even though the Houthis used old missile battery shields to protect the drones.

The ministry added that additional buildings previously targeted in Bani, northwest Yemen, were also targeted in the attack after being found to be involved in drone and missile activity there.

Technicians load weapons into an RAF aircraft ahead of Saturday's attack. Photo: Cpl Tim Laurence RAF/UK MoD

The United States and the United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, said they had carried out necessary and proportionate surgical strikes to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten. One of the world's most important waterways, it supports global trade, naval vessels and the lives of innocent sailors.

“Our goal is to reduce tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea,” he added, “but we will once again warn the Houthi leadership.” A continuing threat.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to X: It is our duty to protect life at sea and preserve freedom of navigation. This is why the RAF has taken part in a fourth precision strike against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

Together with our allies, we have acted to further disable Houthi drones and launchers used to carry out dangerous attacks. I thank the brave British for their service.

“We will continue to make clear that the Houthis must stop their unlawful attacks that are harming the Middle East economy, causing environmental damage and disrupting the delivery of humanitarian assistance, or face the consequences,” said U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. . To Yemen and other countries.

RAF Typhoon FGR4 and RAF Voyager take off to carry out strikes against Houthi targets. Photo: Cpl Tim Laurence RAF/UK MoD

Meanwhile, Britain's Maritime Trade Operations Office said it had received reports of an incident 70 nautical miles east of the port of Djibouti in the Horn of Africa and that authorities were currently investigating.

Rebel spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised address that the Houthis had targeted the MV Tom Thor, a U.S.-flagged tanker owned and operated in the Gulf of Aden.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels control most of northwestern Yemen and have been attacking commercial shipping in the region since November.

They said their attack was aimed at showing Palestinian support in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

