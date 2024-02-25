We'll lose our grip on democracy: Divided GOP voters weigh in on US aid to Ukraine | Donald Trump





When Donald Trump said he would allow Russia to do whatever it wanted to NATO members who fail to meet their financial commitments, world leaders and Democratic lawmakers reacted with shock and concern. But Douglas Benton, a 70-year-old Republican voter from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was mostly pleased.

Yes. I'm glad Trump said we wouldn't support you if [Russian president Vladimir] Putin decides to come after you. We don't care because you didn't pay, Benton said. If everyone participated, why don't they invest some money in the game and give some to Ukraine? Why does it always have to be us?

While speaking to the Guardian, Benton waved a large pro-Trump flag to protest Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's event in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, two days before the South Carolina Republican primary. When she took the stage, Haley expressed a very different view of the former president's comments on NATO, accusing him of enabling dictators and abandoning crucial U.S. allies.

Trump is siding with a dictator who kills his political opponents, Haley said, referring to the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Trump sides with Putin, who has made no secret of his desire to destroy America. And is Trump choosing to side with him rather than the allies who stood with us after 9/11?

This contrast underscores the extent to which foreign policy, and the specific issue of providing additional aid to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia, has divided the Republican Party in Washington and on the campaign trail.

In Washington, a foreign aid plan including $60 billion in funding for Ukraine passed the Senate this month by a vote of 70 to 29, with 22 Republicans supporting the proposal. But House Speaker, Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson, has already indicated he will not allow a vote on the package, amid stubborn opposition among far-right members of his conference.

This division is also reflected in the Republican Party's electoral base. According to a Pew Research Center poll released in December, nearly half of Republicans and right-wing independents believe the United States provides too much money to Ukraine. Only 9% of Republicans and right-wing independents said the same thing in March 2022, just after the start of the war.

This growing trend demonstrates how Trump's America-first approach to foreign policy, sharply at odds with Reagan-era Republicans' embrace of the country's leadership role on the world stage, has taken root in the party. This month, Trump helped derail a border and national security deal that included funding for Ukraine, and he suggested that any money sent to kyiv be treated as a loan.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was even harsher when he spoke at an event in Charleston on Friday, mocking claims that aid to Ukraine was a priority issue for the members of his party. Trump Jr then conducted an informal survey of around 50 voters in attendance, none of whom identified Ukraine as one of his top ten policy priorities.

And yet they are trying to pass legislation this week for another $60 billion, said Trump Jr. They will mortgage the future of your children and grandchildren to the end to defend a border in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Trump Jr brushed aside widespread concerns among NATO leaders that Putin could invade other Eastern European countries if he succeeds in Ukraine. Trump Jr said he was 100% confident that Putin would not attempt to expand beyond Ukraine if his father wins the White House in November.

It's not logical, he said. He understands what he would face if he did these things.

Trump's most loyal supporters echo this view, insisting that the United States should invest in domestic priorities like managing its border with Mexico instead of approving more funding for Ukraine.

We need to start focusing on this and stop sending billions of dollars to Ukraine, said Chris Pennington, a 51-year-old voter from Johns Island who attended the Charleston event. And believe me when I say that everyone I talk to agrees with me, and they say they're sick of it too. When will they stop dipping into our pockets and our tax dollars?

But many of Haley's supporters in South Carolina share concerns expressed by the candidate as well as Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and many world leaders that global democracy could be at risk unless the United States provide more aid to Ukraine.

It's too late, and I think we will lose our grip on democracy if Russia takes over Ukraine, said Trish Mooney, a 60-year-old voter from Georgetown who attended Haley's event there. -low Thursday. The writings on the wall.

So far, Trump appears to have won the battle over the future of American foreign policy, as he is poised to handily defeat Haley on Saturday. According to the FiveThirtyEight average of South Carolina polls, Trump leads Haley by about 30 points in the state. Trump has already won the first three voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Even if he wins the Republican presidential nomination, as is widely expected, the issue of Ukraine funding could become a liability for Trump in the general election. The same Pew poll that found about half of Republicans opposed increased funding for Ukraine showed that only 31 percent of all Americans think the U.S. is providing too much aid to Kyiv .

Morgan Derrick, a 30-year-old voter and curious Democrat who attended Haley's event in Georgetown, described the plan to support Kyiv as an urgent priority.

I think the need is immense. “I can't believe anyone would think it would be better for Russia to win against Ukraine,” Derrick said. If they take away their democracy, what will happen to the rest of the world's democratic countries?

