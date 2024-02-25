The UK has signed a new deal with the EU to tackle small boat crossings.





The UK has signed a new deal with the EU border agency to work more closely to stop small vessels crossing the English Channel.

The agreement with Frontex is intended to lead to greater sharing of information and expertise.

This is the latest in a series of steps to strengthen cooperation to address illegal migration.

Last year, around 30,000 migrants crossed the Channel from France to the UK, a figure that will fall by a third in 2022.

However, the total was still the second highest on record.

The deal includes training UK and EU border agencies to learn successful tactics from abroad, cooperating on the development of new technologies and deploying staff from both sides to coordinate efforts to prevent border crossings.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Organized immigration crime and smuggling is a global problem that requires shared solutions and ambition.”

“The landmark cooperation agreement between the UK and Frontex is another important step in tackling illegal migration, securing our borders and stopping boats.”

The Home Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today program that the deal was focused on making it easier to share information and cooperate in operations rather than returning migrants to their countries of origin.

But he said the government was looking at signing return agreements with more countries, following the deal with Albania signed in December 2022.

Lucy Moreton of the ISU, the union representing Border Force staff, said that by not including a return agreement the deal “failed to take into account the larger part of the migration problem”.

She said today she had also not confirmed whether the UK would regain access to the Eurodac database lost after Brexit.

The database stores the fingerprints of asylum seekers and immigrants who have entered European countries, which will help individuals return home by proving they have legal residence in another country, Morton said.

The agreement generally states that the UK and EU will bear their own costs for activities carried out under the agreement. However, the UK has said it will pay Frontex for certain activities, the details of which will be decided in a separate agreement.

Frontex and UK Border Force's PA MediaOfficials signed the agreement in London alongside Home Secretary James Cleverly and European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak named ‘stopping boats’ as one of his five key priorities last year.

So far this year, 1,716 people have made the dangerous crossing, down from 2,720 in the same period in 2023.

The deal follows an agreement between Mr Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in May to strengthen cooperation between UK and EU border agencies to tackle small boat crossings.

In March, Britain signed a deal with France to pay about $500 million over three years for additional law enforcement officers and new detention centers.

